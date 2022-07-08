Monroe woman, 75, dies after being struck in Telegraph Road parking lot

Monroe police

A woman who was hit by a car in the Family Farm and Home parking lot on N. Telegraph Road in Monroe has died.

The Monroe Police Department reported the accident occurred around 2:30 p.m. Thursday. The victim has since passed away. She was only identified by police as a 75-year-old Monroe woman.

The driver of the suspect vehicle was identified as a 78-year-old female from Monroe. Police said the driver is being cooperative, but her name is being withheld as the investigation is ongoing. Preliminary investigation reveals that intoxicants are not a factor in this crash, MPD reported on its Facebook page.

On Thursday police responded to the parking lot of Family Farm and Home in the 200 block of North Telegraph Road on a report of serious injury crash where a vehicle struck a pedestrian.

The Monroe Police Department Accident Investigation Team, the Monroe Fire Department and Monroe Community Ambulance assisted at the scene. Despite rescue efforts, the victim died. The Department's Chaplain Services assisted the victim's family.

Anyone with information is asked to contact MPD at (734) 243-7500. Ofc. Alexander McKenzie, Cpl. Adam Zimmerman and Ofc. Zachary Wilhelm are investigating.

