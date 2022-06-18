Monroe woman accused of shooting husband declared competent for trial

Jun. 18—A Monroe woman accused of shooting and seriously injuring her husband in December 2021 has been restored to competency and her trial is scheduled for this fall.

Nancy C. Imfeld, 64, is charged with felonious assault. She is accused of shooting her husband, Douglas, on Dec. 1, 2021 at their home in the 3000 block of Apple Knoll Lane.

At a March hearing in Butler County Common Pleas Court, Judge Keith Spaeth reviewed a court-ordered psychological evaluation of Imfeld and declared her incompetent for trial. At the time she lacked the capacity to understand the proceedings against her nor could she assist in her own defense.

Imfeld was treated at a mental health facility and was back in court Thursday for a reevaluation hearing where Spaeth, after reviewing psychological recommendation, declared her competent to stand trial.

Defense attorney Jonathan Fox has also filed a not guilty by reason of insanity plea for Imfeld and a second psychological evaluation has been ordered. She is scheduled be back in court July 14 for a hearing on the result. Imfeld's trial is scheduled to begin Oct. 10.

An insanity plea means the defendant is claiming at the time of the alleged offense that they did not know, as a result of a severe mental disease or defect, the wrongfulness of their actions.

Defense attorney Jonathan Fox told the Journal-News that Nancy Imfeld has a history of mental health issues. He said according to Monroe police, officers had been called to the Imfeld residence more than 140 times since 2011 for incidents due to his client's mental health issues.

Since her arrest, Imfeld has been housed at the Butler County Jail in lieu of a $401,000 bond.

"This is a tragic situation where Nancy Imfeld has a lengthy history of mental health problems. Thankfully, Mr. Imfeld survived," Fox said in March.

Police and medics were called around 2:30 p.m. that day to the Imfeld residence after a man said his wife shot him.

Nancy Imfeld was taken into custody at the scene. Her husband was taken to the hospital.

In the 911 call, a man, identified by police as Douglas Imfeld, screamed, "I've been shot. Help me."

He told the dispatcher his wife shot him in the back.

"She's standing here crying," he said to the dispatcher.

Dispatchers tried to determine where the gun was located as officers were en route.

That's when Douglas Imfeld handed the phone to his wife, who told dispatchers "I think I put it back in my purse," according to the 911 call.

A woman, apparently Nancy Imfeld, also called 911 and said, "I don't know what's going on with my husband."

She sobbed when dispatchers asked if she needed the police, fire or paramedics.

"I need everything," she said.