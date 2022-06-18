Monroe woman accused of shooting husband declared competent for trial

Lauren Pack, Journal-News, Hamilton, Ohio
·2 min read

Jun. 18—A Monroe woman accused of shooting and seriously injuring her husband in December 2021 has been restored to competency and her trial is scheduled for this fall.

Nancy C. Imfeld, 64, is charged with felonious assault. She is accused of shooting her husband, Douglas, on Dec. 1, 2021 at their home in the 3000 block of Apple Knoll Lane.

At a March hearing in Butler County Common Pleas Court, Judge Keith Spaeth reviewed a court-ordered psychological evaluation of Imfeld and declared her incompetent for trial. At the time she lacked the capacity to understand the proceedings against her nor could she assist in her own defense.

Imfeld was treated at a mental health facility and was back in court Thursday for a reevaluation hearing where Spaeth, after reviewing psychological recommendation, declared her competent to stand trial.

Defense attorney Jonathan Fox has also filed a not guilty by reason of insanity plea for Imfeld and a second psychological evaluation has been ordered. She is scheduled be back in court July 14 for a hearing on the result. Imfeld's trial is scheduled to begin Oct. 10.

An insanity plea means the defendant is claiming at the time of the alleged offense that they did not know, as a result of a severe mental disease or defect, the wrongfulness of their actions.

Defense attorney Jonathan Fox told the Journal-News that Nancy Imfeld has a history of mental health issues. He said according to Monroe police, officers had been called to the Imfeld residence more than 140 times since 2011 for incidents due to his client's mental health issues.

Since her arrest, Imfeld has been housed at the Butler County Jail in lieu of a $401,000 bond.

"This is a tragic situation where Nancy Imfeld has a lengthy history of mental health problems. Thankfully, Mr. Imfeld survived," Fox said in March.

Police and medics were called around 2:30 p.m. that day to the Imfeld residence after a man said his wife shot him.

Nancy Imfeld was taken into custody at the scene. Her husband was taken to the hospital.

In the 911 call, a man, identified by police as Douglas Imfeld, screamed, "I've been shot. Help me."

He told the dispatcher his wife shot him in the back.

"She's standing here crying," he said to the dispatcher.

Dispatchers tried to determine where the gun was located as officers were en route.

That's when Douglas Imfeld handed the phone to his wife, who told dispatchers "I think I put it back in my purse," according to the 911 call.

A woman, apparently Nancy Imfeld, also called 911 and said, "I don't know what's going on with my husband."

She sobbed when dispatchers asked if she needed the police, fire or paramedics.

"I need everything," she said.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • South Bend police: 2 found dead at local apartment complex

    Saturday's incident is the second time this month police have been called to Laurel Woods for a homicide.

  • Monroe woman shot, children flee house, husband arrested

    The domestic violence shooting occurred in a house in the 800 block of Western Avenue; the wife is reported in critical condition.

  • 5 former fraternity members sentenced in hazing death of student

    Five former fraternity members were sentenced Thursday for their roles in the hazing death of a Bowling Green State University student. Authorities say Stone Foltz died of alcohol poisoning after a 2021 fraternity event where he was forced to drink an entire bottle of alcohol.

  • Georgia man gets four life sentences plus 110 years for raping, molesting Macon girl

    “Breathe deeply,” a Macon judge told a just-convicted child molester who lured a girl with promises of a Victoria’s Secret modeling contract. “This will probably be the last time you breathe free air.”

  • Two White Men Arrested After Viral Vids Capture Terrifying Attack on Black Teen

    Facebook/CJ JonesTwo white men were arrested in Florida this week and accused of racial profiling after allegedly hurling a massive stone at a Black teen who was driving in the same town where Trayvon Martin was killed in 2012.“I was racially profiled while driving through my friends neighborhood,” the victim, who identified himself as JJ, wrote on his Instagram Wednesday. “They didn’t like the way I was driving, so they felt the need to hit my car with a cone, and throw a rock through my window

  • Texas mother arrested after toddler's autopsy reveals disturbing new detail

    A Texas mother has been arrested in connection with the death of her two-year-old after an autopsy found the death was not from a self-inflicted wound.

  • Multiple people arrested on prostitution charges during raids of two Brookhaven massage parlors

    Both businesses were also the target of undercover operations last year.

  • Multiple police agencies respond to large Webster crime scene

    Multiple police agencies responded to a shopping plaza in Webster, Massachusetts, Friday morning. Investigators have released few details about what brought them to the East Main Street Plaza, but businesses in the area, including Planet Fitness, are closed. WCVB's Matt Reed is en route to the scene and this page will be updated as new information is available.

  • NYPD arrests woman for pepper spray attack in Manhattan

    Police arrested a woman from Florida for pepper-spraying a group of young Asian women in Manhattan last weekend.

  • Video Shows Black Teen With Hands Up When Shot by Cop

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/HandoutAn unarmed 13-year-old Black boy had his hands raised in the air when he was gunned down by a Chicago Police Department officer in May, new surveillance video obtained by The Daily Beast shows.In the video, the teen—known only by his initials A.G.—ran off the sidewalk and into the light of a gas station parking lot with his hands raised in the air before turning around to his right.It is then that the boy is shot by an officer and collapses to the cem

  • Palmetto man accused of sexually assaulting unconscious woman, recording it before death

    Before a Palmetto man dragged the body of a missing Bradenton woman out of his home and into a drainage ditch, new charges allege that he sexually assaulted her when she was unconscious and while he video-recorded it.

  • One Of Four Convicted Of Burying Florida Couple Alive Resentenced To Life

    A Florida man once sentenced to die by execution will instead spend the rest of his life in prison without the possibility of parole following a new re-sentencing trial. Alan Wade, 35, was one of four people convicted of brutally killing a vulnerable couple back in 2005, according to News 4 Jax. For his role in the crime, Wade was sentenced to death — but a landmark 2016 decision by the Florida Supreme Court, Hurst v. State, found that a capital sentencing jury must vote unanimously, which had n

  • 71-Year-Old ‘Occasional’ Churchgoer Opens Fire at Alabama Potluck Dinner, Killing Three

    WVTM/TwitterA 71-year-old Alabama man attending a church potluck dinner for elderly parishioners on Thursday evening suddenly pulled out a handgun and started firing, killing three people until a churchgoer heroically subdued him, police said Friday.The gunman, who has not been publicly identified, was an “occasional attendee” at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church in Vestavia Hills, a suburban community on the outskirts of Birmingham that is rated one of the safest in Alabama.“The suspect has previo

  • Couple arrested after police find drugs, guns, ammo in north Phoenix

    Phoenix Police say after pulling over Matthew Hathaway and Rebecca Freyer near Interstate 17 and Bell Road, they served a search warrant and found large quantities of drugs, guns, and ammunition.

  • Couple kidnapped while hiking in Colorado

    Authorities said a man took a husband and a wife at gunpoint and a witness alerted authorities until police located the suspect. The suspect is now in custody.

  • Tiger King 's Joe Exotic Ends Engagement After His Fiancé 'Moved On' Following His Prison Release

    "He has nothing to say [that's] bad about John Graham and wishes him well as he gets his life back," an attorney for Joe Exotic says in a statement to PEOPLE

  • Bannon Asks That Jan. 6 Evidence Be Banned From Trial

    (Bloomberg) -- Longtime Donald Trump adviser Steve Bannon asked a federal judge to exclude all evidence relating to the Jan. 6 storming of the US Capitol from his criminal contempt trial.Most Read from BloombergPutin Gets Unexpected Pushback From Ally Over War in UkraineChina Says It May Have Detected Signals From Alien CivilizationsSergey Brin Seeks Divorce, Joining Gates and Bezos in SplitMusk, Tesla, SpaceX Are Sued for Alleged Dogecoin Pyramid SchemeMonkeypox Testing Shows the US Learned Lit

  • Hate crime charges filed against 2 in Black man's beating

    Two white Florida men have been charged with a federal hate crime for allegedly beating a Black man in a store parking lot while yelling racial slurs. Roy Lashley, 55, and Robert Lashley, 52, were indicted by a grand jury, the U.S. Justice Department said in a news release Friday. The pair had already been charged with assault and battery under state law for the November attack of the Black man in the parking lot of a Family Dollar store in Citrus County, which is north of the Tampa area.

  • Missing Lafayette girl found in Nebraska, Colorado man arrested

    Nebraska State Patrol had been notified by Lafayette Police Department the girl was believed to be traveling through the state with an adult man.

  • ‘Late Show With Stephen Colbert’ Staffers Including Robert Smigel Arrested at U.S. Capitol

    The U.S. Capitol Police said in a statement to Fox News that the individuals were charged with unlawful entry