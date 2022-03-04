Monroe woman accused of shooting husband found incompetent for trial

Mar. 4—A Monroe woman accused of shooting and seriously injuring her husband in December 2021 has been found incompetent to stand trial.

Nancy C. Imfeld, 64, is charged with felonious assault. She is accused of shooting her husband, Douglas, on Dec. 1 at their home in the 3000 block of Apple Knoll Lane.

Defense attorney Jonathan Fox told the Journal-News that Nancy Imfeld has a history of mental health issues, He said according to Monroe police, officers had been called to the Imfeld residence more than 140 times since 2011 for incidents due to his client's mental health issues.

At a hearing Thursday in Butler County Common Pleas Court, Judge Keith Spaeth reviewed a court-ordered psychological evaluation of Imfeld and declared her incompetent for trial. This means she is lacks the capacity to understand the proceedings against her or or assist in her own defense.

Imfeld will be treated to determine whether she can be restored to competency. A hearing is set for June 9 to reevaluate her progress.

Fox also has filed a not guilty by reason of insanity plea on Imfeld's behalf. That will be considered if she is restored to competency.

Since her arrest, Imfeld has been housed at the Butler County Jail in lieu of a $401,000 bond.

"This is a tragic situation where Nancy Imfeld has a lengthy history of mental health problems. Thankfully, Mr. Imfeld survived," Fox said.

Fox said that Douglas Imfeld, 64, has been released from the hospital and is recovering.

Police and medics were called around 2:30 p.m. to the Imfeld residence after a man said his wife shot him.

Nancy Imfeld was taken into custody at the scene. Her husband was taken to the hospital.

In the 911 call, a man, identified by police as Douglas Imfeld, screamed, "I've been shot. Help me."

He told the dispatcher his wife shot him in the back.

"She's standing here crying," he said to the dispatcher.

Dispatchers tried to determine where the gun was located as officers were en route.

Story continues

That's when Douglas Imfeld handed the phone to his wife, who told dispatchers "I think I put it back in my purse," according to the 911 call.

A woman, apparently Nancy Imfeld, also called 911 and said, "I don't know what's going on with my husband."

She sobbed when dispatchers asked if she needed the police, fire or paramedics.

"I need everything," she said.