Monroe woman charged in death of pedestrian in Winder

A Walton County woman was arrested Wednesday in connection with a fatal hit and run crash involving a pedestrian that occurred three days earlier in Barrow County.

Barrow County Sheriff Jud Smith said the suspect, Demetric Monique Jones, 36, of Monroe was charged with hit and run and leaving the scene of an accident involving a death.

The crash occurred just outside Winder at about 7:45 a.m. Aug. 21 along Georgia Highway 211 near Huntington Trace, where the Georgia State Patrol said Paul Duncan, a 52-year-old man from Buford, was walking on the right shoulder when he was hit and killed.

A silver Nissan Altima was traveling south when it hit Duncan with the passenger side front end, according to the patrol.

After hitting the pedestrian, the car then left the scene, the patrol reported.

Barrow deputies also responded and found car parts scattered along the roadway, according to the Barrow sheriff.

Investigators began reviewing camera footage from cameras at local homes and businesses and were able to identify the vehicle and the vehicle’s tag number, according to the report.

Jones was arrested at her home, according to the sheriff.

“A lot of time and effort went into solving this case and I am thankful to all the officers, who worked so tirelessly to bring this suspect to justice,” Smith said.

