Monroe woman who shot husband, found not guilty sentenced to treatment

Dec. 5—A Monroe woman who was found not guilty by reason of insanity in the shooting of her husband has been sentenced to a mental health facility for treatment.

Nancy Imfeld, 64, was charged with felonious assault for the alleged shooting of her husband in 2021 at their Monroe home. Her attorney, Jonathan Fox, said Imfeld has a history of mental health issues.

Monroe officers had been called to the Imfeld residence more than 140 times since 2011 for incidents due to his client's mental health issues, Fox said.

He entered an insanity plea on her behalf and the psychological evaluation supported the plea.

A not guilty by reason of insanity plea means the defendant at the time of the offense did not know, as a result of a severe mental disease or defect, the wrongfulness of their actions.

At the bench trial in September, evidence supporting the NGRI plea was submitted by stipulation of the defense and prosecution.

Judge Keith Spaeth made the final determination and ordered evaluations for recommendation of treatment and care in "the least restrictive setting."

Imfeld, who was released from jail months ago after the family posted bond, was back in court last week — one year after the incident — where Spaeth ordered her to undergo treatment at Summit Behavioral Healthcare in Cincinnati.

"The court finds the defendant remains a mentally ill person subject to hospitalization and Summit Behavioral Healthcare continues to be the least restrictive treatment alternative that is consistent with the public safety and the welfare of the defendant," Spaeth said in the sentencing order. He added Imfeld is not to be released from the facility until further notice from the court.

On Dec. 1, 2021, police and medics were called around 2:30 p.m. to the Imfeld residence on Apple Knoll Lane.

Nancy Imfeld was taken into custody at the scene. Her husband, Douglas, was taken to the hospital. He has since recovered from his injuries.

Story continues

In the 911 call, a man, identified by police as Douglas Imfeld, screamed, "I've been shot. Help me."

He told the dispatcher his wife shot him in the back.

"She's standing here crying," he said to the dispatcher.

Dispatchers tried to determine where the gun was located as officers were en route.

That's when Douglas Imfeld handed the phone to his wife, who told dispatchers "I think I put it back in my purse," according to the 911 call.

A woman, apparently Nancy Imfeld, also called 911 and said, "I don't know what's going on with my husband."

She sobbed when dispatchers asked if she needed the police, fire or paramedics.

"I need everything," she said.