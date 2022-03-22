Monroe woman wanted in $22K theft from homebound Branchburg resident

BRANCHBURG - Police are looking to locate a 55-year-old Monroe woman who allegedly stole $22,000 from a homebound resident who she was supposed to help care for.

Lisa Pryor was charged last week with theft by deception, fraudulent use of a credit card and identity theft, all third degree crimes, as well as credit card theft, a fourth degree crime, acting Somerset County Prosecutor Thomas Chirichella and Prosecutor’s Office Chief of County Detectives John W. Fodor announced.

Pryor has not been located, officials said.

According to Chirichella, on Sept. 7, a resident of Branchburg reported someone had unlawfully used a credit card in the victim’s name, as well as personal identifying information, which resulted in a loss of about $22,000.

A follow-up investigation by Branchburg police detectives identified Pryor as the suspect in the case. The victim who was homebound due to a medical condition identified Pryor as an acquaintance to whom she gave her credit card so Pryor could buy groceries. Investigating detectives learned that over a period of time Pryor allegedly used the credit card for her sole personal benefit without the victim’s permission or knowledge.

Anyone with information about Pryor's location or information about the incident is asked to contact Branchburg police at 908-526-3830 or via the STOPit app.

Information also can be provided through the Somerset County Crime Stoppers’ Tip Line at 888-577-TIPS (8477).

