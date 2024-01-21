Monroe's Greening Brothers helped popularize the Winter Banana Apple

MONROE — As the project archivist for the Greening Nursery Co. and Family Archives, I have the privilege of learning a lot about Greening products and services. One of the most interesting — if not its most famous — product is the Winter Banana Apple variety. It represents many of the efforts the Greening Nursery Co. made over the years to become the industry leader in a particular segment of the marketplace.

The Winter Banana Apple became a popular type of apple beginning in the 1890s when the Greening Brothers Nursery Co. (operated by brothers Charles E. and George A. Greening) became an exclusive distributor.

According to a National Park Service publication describing various fruits and nuts propagated at national parks across the U.S., the Winter Banana was first developed by and on the farm of David Flory near Adamsboro, Cass County, Ind. It was subsequently selected as a heirloom around 1876. It wasn’t until the Greening Brothers Nursery Company introduced it into commercial trade in 1890 that it became widely known to both growers and consumers of the late 19th century.

The Greening Brothers Nursery Co. began to expand in the 1890s and branched out into selling nursery equipment, including this spraying pump advertised in a number of Greening Brothers Nursery Co. publications.

Also, referred to simply as the “banana” apple, the Winter Banana was one of the most popular varieties throughout the late 19th and 20th centuries for its pollination aspects, especially when compared to the pollen-sterile Winesap and other similar varieties that could not be pollinated naturally. At one time, the Winter Banana was the variety selected for dehydration because the slices would stay bright and white after dehydration processing was completed.

The Capitol Reef National Park is home to one of the remaining Winter Banana apple orchards in the U.S. The apple and other fruits are the remnants of the pioneer town of Fruita, Utah, which was settled in 1880.

The Winter Banana apples’ fruit are large and variable in shape, often elliptical and ribbed, with a distinct suture line to develop its core structure. Its smooth, tough, waxy skin is colored in a clear pale yellow hue, with a beautiful contrasting pinkish-red blush. Its whitish flesh areas are tinged with yellow and include a characteristic aroma of bananas. The flesh of the Winter Banana apple is moderately firm, coarse, crisp, tangy to mildly sub-acid and juicy. It is a popular eating apple and of good dessert quality (especially for poaching), but is considered too mild in flavor to excel for culinary uses (such as in pies or sauces).

The medium-sized Winter Banana apple tree grows well, has a rather flat and open form with branches that tend to droop. It comes into bearing while young (normally after three to four years), and it then continues to bear modest crops almost annually. In ordinary storage situations, the fruit remain fresh after harvest until March, but its color is so pale that any bruises show easily thereafter.

A booklet published by what became the Greening Nursery Co. in 1912 praised the qualities of the Winter Banana apple and also included numerous testimonials to the beauty and taste of the variety. The publication indicates, "There is no apple like it. Its striking beauty, great size and marvelously perfect shape attract immediate attention. But the taste — ah, that’s the thing — a delicious, spicy and sub-acid combination distinguish it from any apple ever grown. Many of the best hotels specify this variety for use on the table. They are often seen in restaurant windows as specimens of the baked apples that are served within.

This is a map of the Fruita Orchards – Capitol Reef National Park, Utah. The Greening Winter Banana apples can be found in the Johnson Orchard. Other orchard crops include apricots, cherries, grapes, peaches, pears, plums and quince.

The Greening Winter Banana apple publication reprinted an excerpt of an article from the Times in Denver, Colo., where a box of fancy Winter Banana apples, grown by E.A. Fleming and W.S. Park, was purchased for $52.50 for President William Howard Taft.

The Winter Banana apple became a popular apple variety in the Western U.S. One of the more interesting locations where it grows is in the Nels Johnson Orchard of Capitol Reef National Park in Utah's south-central desert. It surrounds a long wrinkle in the earth known as the Waterpocket Fold, with layers of golden sandstone, canyons and striking rock formations.

— Tom Adamich is president of Visiting Librarian Service, a firm he has operated since 1993. He also is project archivist for the Greening Nursery Co. and Family Archives and the electric vehicle awareness coordinator at Monroe County Community College.

This article originally appeared on The Monroe News: Monroe's Greening Brothers helped popularize the Winter Banana Apple