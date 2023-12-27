Monroe's most-viewed news stories in 2023

Stories on Monroenews.com had 2,650,087 page views in 2023. Here are the top 15 viewed news stories and page views:

Construction underway on LaPlaisance Road for a Ford Customer Service Division packaging facility in Monroe Township is shown in March. This story was the most-viewed news story on Monroenews.com in 2023.

Construction underway for Ford packaging facility in Monroe Township 15,324 Erie family still spearing suckers, carp in creeks 13,907 Man dies after being struck by race car at Milan Dragway 12,762 Pastor Heather Boone leaving Oaks of Righteousness 12,007 Monroe County school announcements for March 10 10,845 Monroe County trick-or-treat times 10,185 Oaks Homeless Shelter in Monroe to close Feb. 15 10,037 Fair food drive-thru at fairgrounds 10,035 Dad makes last-minute dash to escort daughter at Jefferson’s homecoming 9,949 Lenten fish dinner list 9,673 Man dies after shot by Michigan State trooper during incident in Temperance 9,048 New stores coming to Mall of Monroe 8,341 Teenager’s body found in car at Veteran’s Park 8,042 National Weather Service confirms tornado hit Dundee 8,033 Erie Orchard owners responds to racism allegations 7,906

Subscribe Now: For all the latest local developments, breaking news and high school sports content.

This article originally appeared on The Monroe News: 2023's most-viewed news stories in Monroe