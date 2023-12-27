Monroe's most-viewed news stories in 2023

Stories on Monroenews.com had 2,650,087 page views in 2023. Here are the top 15 viewed news stories and page views:

Construction underway on LaPlaisance Road for a Ford Customer Service Division packaging facility in Monroe Township is shown in March. This story was the most-viewed news story on Monroenews.com in 2023.
  1. Construction underway for Ford packaging facility in Monroe Township 15,324

  2. Erie family still spearing suckers, carp in creeks 13,907

  3. Man dies after being struck by race car at Milan Dragway 12,762

  4. Pastor Heather Boone leaving Oaks of Righteousness 12,007

  5. Monroe County school announcements for March 10 10,845

  6. Monroe County trick-or-treat times 10,185

  7. Oaks Homeless Shelter in Monroe to close Feb. 15 10,037

  8. Fair food drive-thru at fairgrounds 10,035

  9. Dad makes last-minute dash to escort daughter at Jefferson’s homecoming 9,949

  10. Lenten fish dinner list 9,673

  11. Man dies after shot by Michigan State trooper during incident in Temperance 9,048

  12. New stores coming to Mall of Monroe 8,341

  13. Teenager’s body found in car at Veteran’s Park 8,042

  14. National Weather Service confirms tornado hit Dundee 8,033

  15. Erie Orchard owners responds to racism allegations 7,906

