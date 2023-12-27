Monroe's most-viewed news stories in 2023
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Stories on Monroenews.com had 2,650,087 page views in 2023. Here are the top 15 viewed news stories and page views:
Construction underway for Ford packaging facility in Monroe Township 15,324
Erie family still spearing suckers, carp in creeks 13,907
Man dies after being struck by race car at Milan Dragway 12,762
Pastor Heather Boone leaving Oaks of Righteousness 12,007
Monroe County school announcements for March 10 10,845
Monroe County trick-or-treat times 10,185
Oaks Homeless Shelter in Monroe to close Feb. 15 10,037
Fair food drive-thru at fairgrounds 10,035
Dad makes last-minute dash to escort daughter at Jefferson’s homecoming 9,949
Lenten fish dinner list 9,673
Man dies after shot by Michigan State trooper during incident in Temperance 9,048
New stores coming to Mall of Monroe 8,341
Teenager’s body found in car at Veteran’s Park 8,042
National Weather Service confirms tornado hit Dundee 8,033
Erie Orchard owners responds to racism allegations 7,906
Subscribe Now: For all the latest local developments, breaking news and high school sports content.
This article originally appeared on The Monroe News: 2023's most-viewed news stories in Monroe