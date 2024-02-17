Monroe's NAACP chapter began in 1961

MONROE — A few years ago, I wrote about the Second Missionary Baptist Church (SMBC), located on Clark Street in Monroe. The landmark church represents a century of faith development for Monroe and Monroe County’s African American community. The 100th anniversary of the church was celebrated in 2022. SMBC and its current success have their roots in the efforts of Rev. Robert Bradby — the first president of the Detroit NAACP.

The Monroe Chapter 3164 of the NAACP has also been influential in contributing to quality-of-life improvements, local/regional policy development and celebrating Black culture. In November 1961, the NAACP Monroe Chapter 3164 was incorporated. In the incorporation listing, its activities included the “defense of human and civil rights, other school-related activities and to propose, support or oppose legislation.” At the time, its offices were located at 1602 N. Monroe Street in Monroe. The articles of incorporation were later assigned in the care of Harold Jones.

This media image honors Monroe’s Harold Jones, who served for many years as the president of the NAACP Monroe Chapter 3164. He died May 13, 2021, at age 71. He is buried at Roselawn Memorial Park in LaSalle. (Merkle Funeral Services)

According to the Merkle Funeral Services website, Harold Jones was born on Jan. 9, 1950, in Coffeeville, Mississippi. He was the son of Aaron Martin and Hattie (Freelon) Hayes. After graduating from Central High School in Coffeeville, Harold Jones joined the Army and proudly served his country during the Vietnam War, earning a National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal and Vietnam Campaign Medal.

Following his discharge from the military, Harold Jones would eventually make his home in Monroe and was employed by Ford Motor Co. for 10 years. Later, Harold Jones took employment as a pipefitter and was a member of the United Association of Plumbers and Pipefitters Union Local 671 in Monroe. Harold Jones served for a number of years as president of the NAACP Monroe Chapter 3164.

Saline Jones came to Monroe in 1953 and served as the chair of NAACP Monroe Chapter 3164’s “Fight for Freedom” committee for 15 years. She died Oct. 15, 2020 at age 81.

Another key contributor to the NAACP Monroe Chapter 3164’s work was Saline Elizabeth Jones. As shared by the Martenson Funeral Home in her obituary, Saline Jones was born on May 18, 1939, in Forrest City, Ar. She was the fifth of six children born to Grady L. and Druscilla Manson (Davis) Moore. The family moved to Monroe in 1953. On June 10, 1960, she married Ernest Jones, and they had three daughters: Deborah, Sonya and Monica, and three sons: Anthony, Ethan and Mike. Saline Jones graduated from Monroe High School in 1958. She worked for La-Z-Boy Chair Com. as a seamstress for 15 years. She later worked at the Detroit Edison Monroe Power Plant where she worked for 16 years, until taking a medical retirement in 1994. She was a lifetime member of the NAACP Monroe Chapter 3164, for which she chaired the local NAACP “Fight for Freedom” Fund Committee for 15 years.

Subscribe Now: : For all the latest local developments, breaking news and high school sports content.

According to the Library of Congress, in 1953, the NAACP initiated the “Fight for Freedom” campaign with the goal of abolishing segregation and discrimination in the U.S. by 1963, the centennial of Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation. Celebrities like Marguerite Byrd, wife of entertainer Harry Belafonte, led 1950s and '60s-era national Fight for Freedom campaign events.

Monroe NAACP President William Parker is shown at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Prayer and Service in 2020 at the IHM Motherhouse chapel. Parker, a Second Missionary Baptist Church deacon, is the president of the NAACP Monroe Chapter 3164. He was instrumental, along with others, including MCCC President Kojo Quartey, in reinstating the NAACP Monroe Chapter 3164.

In 2018, a group led by SMBC Deacon William Parker and MCCC President Kojo Quartey petitioned to have NAACP Monroe Chapter 3164 reinstated. On Sept. 22, 2018, the chapter resumed its community and advocacy work. Since then, it has sponsored events and community forums, including local candidate debates. They also support civil rights issues such as the recent Supreme Court case, Michigan Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission v. Agee. The Supreme Court ruling is considered significant in that it determined the Commission applied gerrymandering in area districts (including Monroe County) that led to fewer Black candidates winning primaries and lower Black vote counts.

Kojo Quartey, president Monroe County Community College

— Tom Adamich is president of Visiting Librarian Service, a firm he has operated since 1993. He also is project archivist for the Greening Nursery Co. and Family Archives and the electric vehicle awareness coordinator at Monroe County Community College.

This article originally appeared on The Monroe News: Monroe's NAACP chapter began in 1961