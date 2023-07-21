Monroesmokeshop caught selling marijuana, police say

Jul. 20—Corrone said Area 51 opened for business in April of this year, and the department began receiving anonymous tips about it selling marijuana and other substances shortly after. He said it was also reported the business was selling the products to juveniles as young as 14. He said the department's detective division opened an investigation.

Detectives made multiple undercover purchases of products being sold not in accordance with state law, Corrone said, adding they also found the business was not following labor and tax laws. He said detectives were granted a search and seizure warrant based on this information.

Corrone said Monroe detectives, along with assistance from the Connecticut Department of Labor and Revenue, the Connecticut Department of Revenue Services, the Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection's Drug Control Unit and the Connecticut Department of MEntal Health and Addiction Service, executed a search of the business on Tuesday.

The search turned up four pounds of marijuana, approximately a thousand THC products, including vapes, pre-rolled joints, containers of THC gummies, and about $10,000 in cash. He noted the business was not authorized to sell any of those products and faces penalties from the state, adding criminal charges are pending.

"The sale of these products can only be done through state of Connecticut authorized dispensaries," he said. "The town of Monroe does not have any legal dispensaries and these products should not be sold by any business in town."

—

Report: CT bus that caught fire had pooled liquid in battery pack

—

State says 75 percent of unemployment claims are fake