Monroeville area: Watershed session, upcoming public meetings

Jan. 18—Here are news briefs from the Monroeville and Pitcairn area:

Watershed meeting

The community is invited to the first "visioning" session for the Turtle Creek Watershed and Airshed Communities, set for 6-8 p.m. Jan. 25 in Monroeville.

The meeting will feature a presentation by May Torpey, sustainability coordinator for citizen group Protect PT. She will discuss topics including native urban gardens, sustainable infrastructure, health and wellness, single-use plastics and more.

There is no cost to attend. Refreshments will be provided. Register at ProtectPT.org/events.

For more, email may@protectpt.org.

Upcoming meetings

—Monroeville Citizen Night and council work session, 7 p.m. Feb. 6 at the council chambers, 2700 Monroeville Boulevard.

—Monroeville Zoning Hearing Board work session/meeting, 7/7:30 p.m. Feb. 7 at the council chambers.

—Pitcairn Council, 6 p.m. Feb. 12 at the council chambers, 609 Broadway Boulevard. For more, see PitcairnBorough.us.

—Monroeville Council meeting, 7 p.m. Feb. 13 at the council chambers.

—Monroeville Planning Commission work session/meeting, 7/7:30 p.m. Feb. 21 at the council chambers.

