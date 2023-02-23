Monroeville EMT facing theft charges for allegedly being paid for shifts he didn’t work

An EMT with the Monroeville Fire Department faces charges for allegedly claiming he worked hundreds of hours that he did not work, getting tens of thousands of dollars in taxpayer money.

Samuel Levy, 33, of Monroeville, faces charges of receiving stolen property, unlawful use of a computer and two counts of theft by unlawful taking.

According to the complaint filed by detectives with the Allegheny County District Attorney’s Office, Levy misappropriated more than $30,000.

