Monroeville group home charged for allegedly neglecting care-dependent resident

An Alpha Community Living group home in Monroeville is facing a criminal count of neglect of a care-dependent person.

That criminal charge was filed Wednesday.

According to a criminal complaint, a woman described as “55 years old, diagnosed with schizophrenia, depression, and other related disorders,” was committed to the group home on McKinney Road with 24/7 care paid for by Allegheny County.

The police report goes on to say, “It was determined that she is a victim of neglect,” after being assaulted by her roommate on “multiple occasions.”

Those incidents, according to police, were not reported to the state by Alpha Community Living, as required by law.

“That’s terrible. I don’t see how anybody could hurt an older person,” said Jessica Kitchener, one of many people 11 News spoke to in Monroeville, who had similar reactions.

Monroeville police began investigating the home last month after the victim told a caretaker at an outside agency “a male was entering her bedroom at night and touching her sexually.”

Investigators were not able to confirm that claim, but they did find several violations.

Police say a woman who did not work for the company and did not require care was living in the home.

The victim’s state-appointed guardian, according to investigators, was not informed of changes to her medication as mandated by law.

“You count on people to take care of your loved ones. I don’t see how that could possibly be done,” said Kitchener.

11 News made multiple attempts to contact Alpha Community Living, including going to the company’s business address listed on its website, but no one answered our inquiries.

