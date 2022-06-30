Monroeville man found guilty on sexual assault, other charges involving children

A Monroeville man was found guilty of sexual assault and other charges by a jury on Wednesday.

According to a Facebook post from Pittsburgh police, Raymond Dixon Jr. was found guilty of sexual assault, unlawful contact with a minor, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, indecent assault, endangering the welfare of children, corruption of minors and indecent exposure.

Dixon was arrested in Feb. 2021 after alleged victims came forward to report incidents that dated back to the early 2000s.

Pittsburgh police believe there may be more victims. Anyone with information is asked to call the Special Victims Unit at (412) 323-7141.

Dixon’s sentencing is set to take place in September.

