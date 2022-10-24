Monroeville man wanted for alleged shooting during road rage incident

An arrest warrant has been issued for a Monroeville man for an alleged shooting during a road rage incident Sunday.

Matthew Alfaro, 23, is wanted on charges including aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and carrying a firearm without a license.

Allegheny County police said a man drove himself to the Turtle Creek police department Sunday and said he had been shot.

The man told police he accidentally cut off a silver Chevy Malibu while driving south on Monroeville Boulevard after 4 p.m. He said the driver of the Malibu followed him and gestured for him to pull over. At some point between Ohio Street and Oak Avenue Extension, the man said he heard a loud popping sound and felt a sharp burning on his back. Because he was close to the police station, he said he drove there for help.

The man was treated at a hospital and released. He was able to describe the driver of the Malibu.

Police said they used video to identify the vehicle and Alfaro’s identity.

TRENDING NOW:

At least 2 people hospitalized after shooting in Pittsburgh’s South Side, 1 in critical condition 1 person hospitalized after vehicle crashes into diner 80-year-old woman dead, firefighter hospitalized after house fire in Armstrong County VIDEO: Pitt, CMU students react to possible reversal of plan to cancel student loan debt DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts