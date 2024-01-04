Monroeville officer shooting: What we’ve learned about the suspect

When the man accused of shooting a Monroeville sergeant Wednesday night was taken into custody, Allegheny County Police say he refused to give any information to officers, including his name, then tried to escape as he was being taken to jail.

>> Monroeville police officer shot by Crumbl Cookie armed robbery suspect

To former Pittsburgh Police officer and police use of force expert, David Wright, that isn’t a surprise.

CLICK HERE FOR A LOOK AT THE SCENE

“He knows the system. He knows his fifth amendment, and he’s evoking that right to not self-incriminate,” Wright said.

The sergeant is lucky to be alive after police say the suspect fired more than a dozen shots at his police cruiser — shattering the windshield. The officer was hit 3 times.

Based on Wright’s experience in law enforcement, he thinks that the suspect’s actions show he may have a criminal history.

“I also understand he slipped the handcuffs from the back to the front and tried getting out of the seatbelt. Typically when you hear about this type of behavior, that’s an experienced criminal. That experienced criminal is going to be less likely to cooperate especially in such a serious offense that he’s being accused of,” he added.

But — just because he hasn’t given police his name, doesn’t mean officers won’t figure it out.

“If he’s in the system, it’s a matter of time. There are biometrics you can use, fingerprinting, facial recognition. There will be a canvas of the area, and people will come forward and say this is the person,” Wright said.

He says the biggest thing investigating officers need is physical evidence.

“There’s going to be gunshot residue. I’m sure they tested the actor’s hands, witnesses and cameras all around. There’s going to be evidence all around the scene and that’s what’s going to be leading the investigation — the evidence in hand,” he said.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

‘Code Blue’ in effect for Allegheny County, City of Pittsburgh starting Thursday night Monroeville police officer shot by Crumbl Cookie armed robbery suspect Lawmaker wants to end City of Pittsburgh’s ‘sanctuary city’ status, ban designation statewide VIDEO: Hundreds gather to honor fallen Brackenridge Police Chief Justin McIntire DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts