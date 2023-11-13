Monroeville police chief gives update on officer shot following chase

New this morning — the Monroeville police chief has given an update on the officer who was shot after a police chase Friday evening.

Channel 11′s Lauren Talotta has the update from Chief Kenneth “Doug” Cole through 7 a.m. on Channel 11 Morning News.

The chase began in Pitcairn, continuing onto Routes 22, 66 and 356, Westmoreland County District Attorney Nicole Ziccarelli said. When it ended in Allegheny Township, the suspect allegedly fired several shots when ordered from his vehicle, hitting the officer in the arm and leg.

The officer was taken to a Pittsburgh hospital in stable condition.

Bruce Alvarado, 38, of Clairton, was charged with 15 counts — including attempted homicide, assault of a law enforcement officer and aggravated assault. He was denied bail and placed in the Westmoreland County Jail.

