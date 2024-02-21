Monroeville Police Department receives $145K grant

The Monroeville Police Department has received a $145,000 grant from the state.

The funding was rewarded through the Department of Community and Economic Development.

State Rep. Brandon Markosek said the funding will be used for a new vehicle and ballistic upgrades.

“This investment allows the Monroeville Police Department to replace a damaged police vehicle and strengthen its fleet of police vehicles with much-needed driver and passenger side ballistics panels,” Markosek said. “The safety of our community and our law enforcement officers remains a top priority, and this funding underscores the state’s commitment to providing the necessary resources and tools for the Monroeville Police Department to continue protecting the community.”

