Monroeville police officer injured in shooting returns home from hospital, police chief says

Nov. 13—A Monroeville police officer shot Saturday night in the line of duty is out of the hospital.

In an update posted to the department's Facebook page, Chief Kenneth D. "Doug" Cole said the officer was shot multiple times Friday night in Allegheny Township and is now home recovering from his injuries.

"I would like to thank everyone for their prayers and support during this critical incident involving the shooting of one of my officers. The department is honored and humbled at all the goodwill it has received following this incident," Cole wrote.

Police said the officer was shot in the leg and arm following a two-county suspect pursuit that began in Pitcairn and ended with a crash along Route 356 in Westmoreland County's Allegheny Township.

Bruce Alverado of Clairton was charged with attempted homicide and other offenses in connection with the shooting and remains in Westmoreland County Jail after being denied bail Saturday.

Police said Alverado fired multiple shots from a 9mm handgun into a marked Monroeville police cruiser, striking the Monroeville officer.

The injured officer's name has not been released.

The Westmoreland County District Attorney's office is leading the investigation.

