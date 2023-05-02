Monroeville police warning community of scam call referencing nonexistent division

The Monroeville Police Department is warning the community of a new scam call.

According to officials, the scammers tell people that they need to contact the Monroeville Police Citation and Warrant Division, which doesn’t exist.

Monroeville police said they will never contact a person over the phone about a warrant or citation.

Police are advising the public not to give out any information if they receive one of these calls.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Off-duty Pittsburgh police officers involved in altercation after Luke Combs concert Jonas Brothers bringing ‘The Tour’ to Pittsburgh Many Dollar Bank customers missing hundreds of dollars due to ATM skimming Man charged in connection to death of woman hit by truck in Oakland DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts