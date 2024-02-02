Monroeville Public Library to be transformed into indoor miniature golf course

The Monroeville Public Library announced Friday is will be transformed into a 18-hole indoor miniature golf course in support of two fundraisers.

On Saturday, Feb. 24, the library will feature two mini golf events.

From 10 a.m. to 3:45 p.m., people of all ages can play in one round of golf with snacks and drinks available.

From 5:30 p.m. to 9:45 p.m., there will be a 21+ event with unlimited play and food and drinks included with the price of the ticket.

The first event is $5 per ticket with children under 3 years old getting in for free. The second event is $35 a ticket.

Tickets can be purchased at www.monroevillelibrary.org or at our main desk in the library.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Groundhog Day 2024: Did Punxsutawney Phil see his shadow? Mobile toilets in downtown Pittsburgh being removed Teacher hospitalized after breaking up fight between students at McKeesport Area High School VIDEO: Massive athletic complex could be coming to Butler County DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts