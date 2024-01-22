Monroeville residents asked to display blue light in support of police officers

The Monroeville Recreation & Parks Department is spearheading a project meant to honor and support local police officers.

Within the last few months, two Monroeville Police Department officers were shot and injured in the line of duty.

The first incident happened in November when an officer was shot as officers approached suspect Bruce Alvarado at the end of a chase.

The second incident happened in January when an officer responding to an armed robbery report at a shopping center was shot several times while still in a police vehicle.

In response to these shootings, and to show thanks to first responders, the department has created the Blue Light Project.

The initiative asks Monroeville residents to display a blue light outdoors as a show of support for police officers.

Residents can put out blue lights they already have or purchase. Blue 9w LED bulbs are also available for purchase at the Monroeville Recreation & Parks office for $10 each, cash only. The funds from these bulbs go to the Monroeville Police Benevolent Association, which supports officers and their families.

