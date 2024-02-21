Monroeville woman dead in SUV crash

Feb. 21—A Monroeville woman died of injuries suffered in a fatal crash Tuesday evening in Monroeville.

Emergency responders were called to the intersection of Haymaker and Ramsey roads around 7:45 p.m., according to TribLive news partner WTAE, for a report that an SUV had struck a utility pole.

Kimberly Andonisio, 47, of Monroeville was declared dead at the scene, according to the Allegheny County Coroner.

The crash took out power to nearly 1,000 Duquesne Light customers. Crews worked into the night to fix the pole, restoring power sometime after 9 p.m.

