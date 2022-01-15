Monrovia man arrested for manufacturing, distributing homemade firearms

Jan. 14—A Monrovia man has been arrested and charged with manufacturing and distributing homemade firearms, according to the Frederick County Sheriff's Office.

Joshua Shay O'Neal, 25, was charged Thursday with possession of a firearm with a felony conviction and illegal possession of ammunition, according to an FCSO news release. O'Neal is prohibited from possessing firearms due to his prior felony convictions of armed robbery and first-degree assault from a July 31, 2017, incident, authorities said.

On Thursday, the sheriff's office — in relation to an ongoing Howard County Police Department investigation into O'Neal — served two residential search and seizure warrants on the 12400 block of Lee Hill Drive and the 4900 block of Linganore Woods Drive, both Monrovia residences.

O'Neal was then taken into custody without incident, the release stated. He has a preliminary hearing set for Feb. 10, according to online court records.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the FCSO at 301-600-1046 and reference case No. 21-000571.