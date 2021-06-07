Monrovia man guilty of felony assault, jury finds

Jun. 7—A Frederick County jury found a Monrovia man guilty of assaulting a woman after reportedly learning he strangled her and threatened her with a knife.

Everett Leroy Barton Jr., 61, was found guilty of first- and second-degree assault in Frederick County Circuit Court Thursday, according to a news release from the State's Attorney for Frederick County.

Frederick County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a Monrovia residence at about 11 p.m. April 19, 2020, and learned Barton attacked the woman after an argument. The state's attorney's office said he grabbed the woman's arms, strangled her and punched two holes through a wall on either side of her head while holding her neck, causing injury. When a relative intervened, Barton went upstairs, got a kitchen knife and threatened the woman, according to the release.

State's Attorney Charlie Smith said domestic violence is a widespread problem.

"It is critical that we hold domestic abusers accountable and provide protection to victims of these acts," Smith said in a prepared statement. "According to the Training Institute on Strangulation Prevention, victims are 750% more likely to be killed by their abuser if they have previously been strangled. That statistic is not only shocking, but proves the important of domestic violence prosecution."

Barton's attorney, public defender Matthew Frawley, said Barton was disappointed in the trial's outcome. He accused the victim of lying previously.

"Mr. Barton is disappointed that the jury chose to believe a woman who has lied to police and in August 2020, lied under oath in court. Mr. Barton will decide how he will proceed following his sentencing," Frawley wrote in an email Sunday.

The sentencing is set for June 24.

