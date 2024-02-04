Monrovia Volunteer Fire and Rescue gets first ladder truck

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — There’s a bright, shiny new truck that’s been added to Monrovia Volunteer Fire and Rescue’s fleet.

The 87,000-pound fire truck will work to grow the department’s fire response and rescue service capabilities.

Dozens joined members of the volunteer fire department Saturday to get a peek at its newest addition.

The truck is unlike any other unit the department has had and the addition of a ladder is significant according to Monrovia Volunteer Fire and Rescue Lieutenant James Filley.

“If you have a fire at a three-story, four-story, or even a five-story apartment building, it’s really difficult to manage that will just an engine,” Filley told News 19. “You really need to have those aerial capabilities to get you up to a window to help make victim rescues if there are any.”

The new unit known as Tower 512 was placed into the garage by volunteers known as an apparatus push-in, a gesture honoring past first responders who pushed trucks into bays manually in the 1800s.

Filley says acquiring the new truck was made possible by countless supporters.

“We’re funded through the county, but a big portion of our funding too does come from donations. Anytime we get on a truck anytime, we use a new piece of equipment, we feel that support,” he said said.

Tower 512’s amenities include a 300-gallon water tank and a ladder that can reach 100 feet. With more equipment being stored on the truck thanks to additional space, the department believes it will significantly contribute to future rescue missions

Monrovia continues to experience growth much like other areas in Madison County and many of the volunteers with the department say they’re excited about the new truck and the services it will enable.

For those who live in Monrovia like Logan Arnold, Saturday was a reminder of how grateful they are for the department’s presence in their community.

“We would be lost without these guys dedicating their time, this is volunteer work and it’s taking time away from their families to provide for us when we’re in need,” Arnold said. “They’re putting their lives on the line every day and it’s a big thing to have the community for their backbone and to show we are supporting them and we do appreciate their service.”

Finishing touches are being put on the new truck, but officials say Tower 512 will be on the road and in service starting Feb. 6.

Filley says anyone interested in joining the department can visit their website. More information can be found here.

