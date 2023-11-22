Monsanto ordered to pay additional $165 million to Seattle school employees over PCBs

After nearly $870 million in verdicts from alleged PCBs exposure at Sky Valley Education Center, a jury has ordered Bayer’s Monsanto to pay an additional $165 million to employees of the Monroe school.

The employees claimed that chemicals made by the company leaked from light fixtures and got them sick.

In July 2021, three teachers who taught at the school were awarded $185 million.

In Nov. 2021, four students, two parents, and an adult who spent time at the school who said they suffered brain injuries from the toxic chemicals were awarded $62 million.

In Oct. 2022, a jury awarded ten students and parents $275 million.

This latest verdict was awarded to six teachers and a custodian, who said the toxic chemicals gave them cancer, brain injuries and other issues.

Monsanto said it is appealing the verdicts.