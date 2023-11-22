Monsey doctor, wife plead guilty in Medicare scheme involving patient DNA

A Monsey doctor and his wife pleaded guilty to charges of taking kickbacks and bribes in exchange for $1 million in genetic tests.

U.S. Attorney for the District of New Jersey Philip R. Sellinger said Yitzchok “Barry” Kurtzer, 63, and his wife, Robin Kurtzer, 62, both of Monsey, pleaded guilty this week to charges of conspiracy to violate the Federal Anti-Kickback Statute.

“The defendants admitted that they and others worked together to solicit and accept kickbacks in exchange for referring expensive tests to particular labs,” Sellinger said. “Bribes and kickbacks have no place in a doctor’s office. Patients need to be sure that their doctor is acting in their interest, uncorrupted by the promise of lucrative bribes and kickbacks."

Sellinger said two of Barry Kurtzer’s employees, Amber Harris and Shanelyn Kennedy, have also pleaded guilty for their roles in the kickback scheme. Dr. Lee Besen and Kimberly Schmidt have also each pleaded guilty for a related cash-for-genetic tests scheme.

An investigation found that Barry Kurtzer was a primary care physician with offices in the Scranton, Pennsylvania, area. Robin Kurtzer helped manage those offices. Sellinger said that Barry Kurtzer and Robin Kurtzer began to solicit and receive monthly cash kickbacks and bribes in exchange for collecting DNA samples from Medicare patients and sending them for genetic tests to clinical laboratories in New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

He said the Kurtzers used their employees in the scheme, including Harris and Kennedy, who each helped collect the DNA swabs in exchange for payments to them.

The cash kickbacks ranged up to $5,000, and the Kurtzers typically accepted the bribes in cash at one of Barry Kurtzer’s offices, at times behind locked doors. Sellinger said that at one point, the Kurtzers complained that they were not getting paid enough and negotiated for higher kickbacks and bribes.

As a result of these schemes, Sellinger said Medicare was billed over $1.3 million for tests generated from Kurtzer’s office.

The Kurtzers face up to five years in prison and a maximum fine of $250,000. Sentencing is scheduled for March 28, 2024.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Monsey NY doctor, wife plead guilty in genetic testing kickback scheme