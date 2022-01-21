🌱 Monsignor Gadoury Career Classes + George's Breakfast & Lunch

Up and at 'em, Woonsocket, and happy Squirrel Appreciation Day! Let's get you all caught up to start this day off on an informed note. Here's what's going on today in Woonsocket.

Woonsocket will have a career-training hub. Also, George's Breakfast & Lunch is the business of the day. Finally, the St. Ann Arts and Cultural Center raffle is happening.



First, today's weather:

Very cold with some sun. High: 21 Low: 11.

Here are the top stories today in Woonsocket:

We learned Wednesday that the Woonsocket Education Center will be a hub for “career-oriented training programs.” One example includes a Securities Industry Essentials (SIE) course. The official opening date for the venue is late spring. Even so, officials are moving forward and will host classes, temporarily, at the former Monsignor Gadoury School. (The Valley Breeze) Today’s business of the day is George's Breakfast & Lunch at 793 Harris Avenue. Founded in 2001, this is a favorite breakfast and brunch restaurant. Portions are generous and the cranberry chicken salad on a croissant is something you have to try. (@WoonsocketRadio, 1) The St. Ann Arts and Cultural Center will go ahead with a Holiday Raffle fundraising event on February 4. It will transmit live on WNRI on 1380 AM or 99.5 FM at 7:30 a.m. You can buy raffle tickets at A Cut Above Hair Salon, Bileau's Flowers, The Honey Shop, Timeless Antiques, and Vose True Value Hardware. Sets of 25 tickets are $20. (St. Ann Arts and Cultural Center) We learned Thursday that the blood shortage is getting worse. According to the Rhode Island Blood Center, there’s only “enough blood supply for only one to two days.” “The RIBC says that donating blood takes one hour and that the Blood Center is taking extra precautions to help prevent the person-to-person spread of COVID-19.” (Johnston Sunrise) Woonsocket native Neil Lanctot has published his latest book, “The Approaching Storm.” It tells "the story of America’s path to World War I." “If America had not gotten involved in that war, it’s possible that Germany might not have been defeated or there might have been a stalemate that continued,” the author told the Valley Breeze on Wednesday. (Valley Breeze, Neil Lanctot)

Today in Woonsocket:



Let It Glow! (with LED Lights!) with Paint And Vino (7 PM)

The 11-Piece Disco 54 Band at the Stadium Theatre (8 PM)

Public Skating at the Thayer Arena (8 PM to 10 PM)

The Askew Bistro & Entertainment Venue presents The Gravel Project, Falcon Brunch, and Blue Dream (9 PM)

Kismet Improv Cage Match (9:30 PM)

From my notebook:

The Woonsocket Animal Control Shelter has a dog that was found in the area of Cumberland Hill Rd at Mendon Rd. If you own this dog or know the owner, please contact Woonsocket Animal Control at 401-766-6571. (Facebook)

The Blackstone River Valley National Historical Park is hosting a PUBLIC feedback session, and you are invited! On Thursday, January 20, a second General Management Planning Information Session will take place online at 8:00 p.m. eastern. You do not need to register to attend. (Facebook)

Now you're in the loop and ready to start this Friday. See you all tomorrow morning for another update!

— Sylvia Cochran

About me: Sylvia Cochran works out of sunny Southern California and has been freelance writing full-time since 2005. She loves dogs, cats, books, plays Best Fiends (don't judge), embraces social justice, and tries to live out Micah 6:8.

