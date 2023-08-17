Monsoon activity Wednesday evening
Some isolated thunderstorms around the Tucson area are moving to the west-northwest.
Even in semifinal defeat, the Matildas' World Cup run was proof of concept, a vindication of past struggles and an undeniable case for future investment — in Australia and elsewhere.
Spears and Asghari, who had a star-studded wedding in June 2022, have reportedly broken up.
A recent member survey by Consumer Reports rates customer satisfaction at major tire retailers.
West Virginia announced Bob Huggins’ resignation one day after his DUI arrest this summer, though he later tried to walk that back.
Sterling is probably in his final fight in the class, because he’s one of the division’s biggest and making the 135-pound title fight weight limit is becoming more of a chore.
2023 began with recession calls across Wall Street, but a consistent flow of stronger than expected data now has a closely watched indicator projecting the best quarter for economic growth since 2021.
The Associated Press published standards today for generative AI use in its newsroom. The organization, which has a licensing agreement with ChatGPT maker OpenAI, listed a fairly restrictive and common-sense list of measures around the burgeoning tech while cautioning its staff not to use AI to make publishable content. Although nothing in the new guidelines is particularly controversial, less scrupulous outlets could view the AP’s blessing as a license to use generative AI more excessively or underhandedly.
UBS strategists lifted their oil price forecast based on firming fundamentals, despite concerns about China's economy.
Valve just dropped a Steam Client Beta update that finally introduces a sought-after feature. The Steam Remote Play service will now offer 4K support, providing a series of presets to allow gamers to find the perfect high-res settings for preferred titles. Prior to this update, 4K was still possible when playing remotely, but it required plenty of experimentation with settings and didn’t always work right.
Doctors say that ages of new readers vary — and that parents shouldn't stress about this too much early on.
Valve has updated Steam's minimum pricing policy for some currencies. The company warned publishers and developers that the move could lead to games and DLC using lower pricing becoming unavailable to purchase in some regions.
Nvidia is widely expected to have a blowout earnings report. A miss could derail the AI hype train.
The biggest news stories this morning: Cheap Teslas, the best DACs and a new, all-electric Lambo.
McLaren looked like it was heading nowhere early in the season, but over the last four races the team has come around in dramatic fashion.
The Liberty have won two straight games against the Aces, who seemed unstoppable for most of the season.
Hannah Keyser and Zach Crizer are back with another episode of The Bandwagon, going through the MLB news of the week before going deep on the exciting AL West playoff race.
GM's Cruise driverless taxis caused a traffic jam in San Francisco when 10 of the autonomous vehicles were impacted by wireless bottlenecks.
It's so easy to turn your mildewy shower into a luxe spa experience at a tropical resort.
More than 33,000 five-star fans are impressed with the results of this carpet cleaner's powerful suction.
Starting today, Xbox's safety team will apply strikes on every enforcement action against a player who violates the community standards. If a player reaches eight strikes, they won't be able to use Xbox's social features for an entire year.