Monsoon pounds Southwest, but won’t end drought

Monsoon rains are pounding the Southwest U.S., but that won’t end the long-term drought gripping the region. The rains could bring temporary relief to some places. But the season only lasts a few months, and how much rain it brings can vary. (Sept. 2)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories