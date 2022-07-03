It’s monsoon season. Do you need flood insurance?

If you live in a flood zone, you definitely need flood insurance, according to Realtor Gary Sandler.

A few years ago, Federal Emergency Management Agency Deputy Associate Administrator for Insurance and Mitigation Roy Wright said that "If there was ever a time to buy flood insurance, this is the time." While Wright’s message was chiefly directed at California residents, local flood officials were in agreement that some Las Cruces area homeowners and renters would also be wise to take note of the advice.

The big to-do had to do with the anticipated arrival of that year’s near-record El Niño. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration describes El Niño as “changes in the patterns of trade winds across the Pacific Ocean, which can cause unusual warming in ocean temperatures and all sorts of drastic weather changes in specific regions of the United States.” At the time, NOAA projected that the event had a 95 percent chance of bringing above-average precipitation to Arizona and New Mexico through the winter, and an 80 percent chance of continuing into the spring.

According to NOAA’s 2022 monsoon forecast for our area, precipitation prospects are “leaning below average.” The monsoon season began on June 15 and will run through September 30. While it is nice to know that that average weather is expected, there will undoubtedly be a few “outlier” storms that will produce what desert dwellers often refer to as “real gully washers.”

So, back to the question. Do you need flood insurance? If you live in a flood zone, the answer certainly “yes” (unless you choose to self-insure). But what about those homeowners and renters who don’t live in a flood zone but live just outside one? How will they fare when that unexpected 100-year flood event takes place?

According to the National Flood Insurance Program website, www.floodsmart.gov, “People outside of mapped high-risk flood areas file over 20 percent of all National Flood Insurance Program flood insurance claims and receive one-third of Federal Disaster Assistance for flooding.” In a prior interview, City of Las Cruces Flood Plain Administrator, J.D. Padilla, agreed, saying that “anyone who lives within 50 feet of a FEMA designated flood zone should consider obtaining flood insurance.”

Doña Ana County Flood Commission Director Paul Dugie also once opined that “flood insurance may be appropriate for some residents.” According to Dugie, “55% to 65% of all flood damage occurs in areas immediately adjacent to flood zones.” Dugie, along with Flood Commission Engineer Supervisor John Gwynne, cited the example of a homeowner who may live across the street from a flood zone where the flood depth is projected to be 12 inches. Even though the adjacent neighbor may not be required to obtain coverage, the water depth could still be significant enough to cause damage. What if the water level rises only 6 inches? Or 11.9 inches? The probability of damage is anybody’s guess.

To provide a means for property owners and renters to financially protect themselves in the event of a flood, Congress created the NFIP in 1968. Communities that participate in the program are rewarded with discounted premiums. Both the City of Las Cruces and Doña Ana County participate in the program and have done an excellent job of adopting procedures that meet or exceed FEMA requirements to reduce the risk of flooding. As a result of their efforts, Las Cruces area policyholders pay discounted rates. So, how much does a flood policy cost?

According to FEMA. the average annual flood insurance policy premium in New Mexico is currently $720.00. Premiums are based on risk, and levels of risk are determined by the prospects of flooding in the zone in which the property is located. Policies for properties outside a flood zone can be obtained for as little as $250 to $350 per year, exclusive of personal property.

Most folks who live in flood zones know and accept the risks associated with their choice of locations. But what about the people who live just outside flood zones, or those who aren’t aware that they live just outside one? Finding out if a property is in or near a flood zone, and what level of risk the zone presents, is as easy as entering an address into the search box of The FEMA Flood Map Service Center’s mapping site at https://msc.fema.gov/portal/search. Once the location of a property has been established, property owners and renters can easily assess the need for insurance.

A word to the wise: Don’t wait to act until the next raindrop falls — there’s a 30-day waiting period before coverage begins.

Gary Sandler is a full-time Realtor and president of Gary Sandler Inc., Realtors in Las Cruces. He loves to answer questions and can be reached at 575-642-2292 or Gary@GarySandler.com.

