Monster 1970 Trans Am Races Modified BMW M3 E36

These two are surprisingly well-matched…

At first glance, a drag race between a 1970 Pontiac Trans Am and a 1995 BMW M3 E36 sounds ridiculous. After all, the American muscle car was born, bred, and raised to go fast in a straight line. The Bimmer, on the other hand, is agile and great in the turns, but in a drag race its smaller, far less-powerful engine will be outmatched by a ton. The thing is neither one of the cars in question is anywhere near original, making them pretty evenly matched in a drag race.

Yep, this is another episode of Hoonigan’s This Vs. That and unlike in some previous ones, these two cars promise to go neck-and-neck for quite the thrilling match-up. If the Trans Am is looking familiar to you, that’s because it’s enjoyed considerable publicity since it was revealed at the 2018 SEMA Show.

First up is the 1970 Pontiac Trans Am, a car we both know and already love. As you can tell just at a glance, it’s a long way from stock. Not only is it sporting huge fender flares to cover the much wider tires, a full rollcage, and many other handmade modifications, what you see poking out of the hood feeds a 400ci LSX V8 with an earth-shattering 808-horsepower on tap. Helping direct that power to the rear wheels is a G-Force GF4A transmission. That’s a hefty setup, and while this thing only tips the scale at 3,165 lbs. it actually makes this Pontiac the porker in this race.

That’s right, the 1995 BMW M3 E36 weighs just 2,700 lbs., or so the driver claims. That’s actually believable, but this build gets even better when you look at the numbers. Instead of running a Bimmer engine, this thing has a 7.3-liter LS V8 with 600-hp, so technically this is a potent German-American car. Add to that a Samsonas Sequential Transmission and suddenly this Global Time Attack seems pretty freaking serious.

Which car do you think will be victorious? Check out the video to see the results. The actual race starts at about 10:23.

