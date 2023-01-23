‘Monster’ arrested after multiple sexual assaults in Richland County, sheriff says

A “monster” is in jail after sexually assaulting and robbing women in multiple incidents over the past year, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department said Monday.

Antonius Randolph, 29, was charged with two counts of kidnapping, first-degree assault and battery, first-degree criminal sexual conduct, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, the sheriff’s department said in a news release.

Five sexual assault and robbery cases were “solved” with Randolph’s arrest, Sheriff Leon Lott said at a news conference.

An investigation began after the sheriff’s department received an anonymous call about an attempted robbery at a home in northeast Columbia in November 2021, according to the release. Although the caller did not make contact with deputies at the time of the incident, she ultimately told them that a man attempted to physically pull her into the home but she was able to escape, the sheriff’s department said.

Almost a year later in August 2022, another woman called the sheriff’s department to report that she had been sexually assaulted at a home in northeast Columbia after meeting someone on an app, according to the release. She reported that upon arriving at the home, a man held her at gunpoint and assaulted her and robbed her before allowing her to leave, the sheriff’s department said.

In December 2022 and January 2023, two more women reported similar encounters and described being assaulted at knifepoint and gunpoint, respectively, according to the release. Both women reported the assaults occurred in the same area, the sheriff’s department said.

Another woman reported an attempted assault in January 2023 where she fled a home after physically fighting off a man, according to the release.

During all of the encounters, the women reported similar descriptions of the attacker and said he wore either a mask or ski mask to cover his face, the sheriff’s department said.

On Jan. 19, a deputy observed Randolph walking down the street in the area where the attacks occurred, and he was found to be in possession of a knife, ski mask and adult items, according to the release.

After an interview with investigators, Randolph was arrested and booked at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center, the sheriff’s department said.

Randolph remains behind bars after a $250,000 surety bond was set, jail records show.

“There is no doubt that deputies prevented an assault this weekend,” Lott said. “This monster seemed to be increasing how often he was preying on unsuspecting women. Over time, deputies have collected evidence from each of the attacks and now that we have Randolph identified, he can’t hide.”

Lott said there might be more victims, or people with information about Randolph.

“I am asking anyone with information on assaults or encounters of any kind that were previously unreported to come forward,” Lott said.

The sheriff also encouraged victims to contact Pathways to Healing to access resources that they might need by calling 803-771-7273, or going to pathwaystohealing.com.