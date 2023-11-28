Monster on the Beach: How a shooting near touch football game led to opioid investigation

The idea for this story and podcast came on my radar — sort of — in 2014 when my weekly two-hand-touch Sunday football game got interrupted by yellow crime scene tape and numerous Brevard County Sheriff's vehicles arriving at a home across the street from the Hoover Athletic Fields.

It turned out that 51-year-old Scott "Skippy" Hyatt was murdered for the handful of painkillers in his pocket. A second shooting victim, Robert "Uncle Bobby" Mell, survived the attack.

The idea of a shooting in broad daylight in beautiful unincorporated Indialantic was jarring to me. I'd lived in the community since 2002 and while it's not perfect, it certainly isn't commonplace to have a shooting and murder occur.

Brevard County Sheriff's officers investigate the killing of 51-year-old Scott “Skippy” Hyatt in Indialantic. Investigators arrested 25-year-old Joseph Milman and 17-year-old Justin Howard, charging them with first-degree murder, among other charges, in what they described as a drug robbery gone bad.

But the week after the shooting, a spokesman for the sheriff's office mentioned to me that it occurred in a well-known "pill-house." And that got me thinking. I'd seen them — rundown, ramshackle homes that look like they were more in need of a bulldozer than a paint job.

Pill houses. I wrote a column about the influx of opioids in the county and especially the beachside communities and pretty much left it at that.

I didn't quite put two and two together just yet, but I live pretty close to where the subject of Monster on the Beach, Dr. John Gayden, preyed upon his victims. In fact, just a few years before the shooting that interrupted my football game, I would drive by his doctor’s office every morning as I brought my kids to school. I would often see a line of people outside his office, along with a hot dog cart. Maybe I’m naïve, but I thought the place was some sort of employment agency or day labor signup because the people outside looked a bit rough.

I would also routinely see homeless people hanging out on the beach access points right across from Dr. Gayden’s office and my beautiful neighborhood started to look and feel a bit run-down. Years later, I wrote a story about a group of neighbors who were sick and tired of a homeless camp that was being used to sell and use drugs right by the beach access. Discarded needles and other drug paraphernalia routinely littered the path to the beach. The land was cleared and the squatters moved out.

I didn't piece everything together until my wife, Jennifer, wanted to run something by me. She is a journalist as well — we actually met while we both worked for FLORIDA TODAY — and back in 2019 she was working for a local weekly newspaper based out of Vero Beach.

She received a very interesting email from a man asking why she wasn’t writing about the drugs and the "Surf Ghetto," — a term that was new to both of us. She decided to learn more and met the man in a public place to talk about what he meant.

She began working on a story tying the violence and the rundown homes to a pill mill doctor who used to operate in the area by the name of Dr. John Gayden. Then, as fate would have it, her newspaper shut down and the story was never written.

A few months later she encouraged me to take the story. I looked over her notes and immediately thought this would make a great topic for my podcast. I called the source she had spoken to and set up a meeting and recorded the interview.

Monster on the Beach: A Florida doctor was known as an opioids expert. He ended up 'poisoning' Brevard community

It's taken a lot longer to put this story and podcast together for several reasons, including the pandemic and the passing of my dad as well as both of my wife's parents. But another reason is that this is one of those horrific stories that just gets worse the more you dig into it.

Gayden left behind a residue of death and addiction.

Disgraced doctor John Gayden.

The Hippocratic oath was no longer mandated after a 1973 court ruling but many doctors still take an oath that reads in part: "I recognise that the practice of medicine is a privilege with which comes considerable responsibility and I will not abuse my position. I will practise medicine with integrity, humility, honesty, and compassion — working with my fellow doctors and other colleagues to meet the needs of my patients. I shall never intentionally do or administer anything to the overall harm of my patients."

The twisted, monstrous legacy of a man who once swore to protect his patients will unfortunately endure for a long time as families grapple with the consequences of his actions, even years after he wrote his last prescription.

