Monster cyclone Tauktae leaves 20 people dead in Covid-stricken India

AccuWeather

Cyclone Tauktae made landfall near Jafarabad, India, late Monday evening as the equivalent of a Category 3 hurricane. Just hours earlier, the storm had reached peak intensity on midday Monday as an extremely severe cyclonic storm with winds of 115 mph (185 km/h), which would be rated a Category 4 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale used to rank storms that form in the Atlantic and East Pacific basins. At least 12 deaths have been blamed on the cyclone across the western states of India. Eight of the deaths have occurred in Karnataka, according to a the Times of India, with another two dozen people still missing. An additional two deaths were reported in Goa by the Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, plus another two deaths reported in Kerala. Tuesday morning, local time, a barge sank near Heera Oil Fields off the coast of Mumbai, and the Indian Navy searched for about 137 missing people. Thankfully, all crew were found safe. This satellite loop shows Very Severe Cyclonic Storm Tauktae off the coast of western India on Sunday morning, local time. (CIRA/RAMMB) The cyclone began losing wind intensity as it interacted with the Kathiawar Peninsula in the state of Gujarat prior to landfall. As Tauktae moves over land, the cyclone's winds are expected to continue to weaken. Still, the cyclone will be capable of producing some very dangerous impacts to western India into the middle of the week. Due to the expected heavy rain, flooding, strong winds and storm surge, Tauktae was rated a 4 on the AccuWeather RealImpact™ Scale for Tropical Cyclones. Tauktae will continue to unleash flooding rainfall and damaging winds across portions of western and northern India through much of this week. Tauktae can bring an area of 4-8 inches (100-200 mm) of rain to these areas, leading to the threat for flooding, mudslides and washed-out roads. An AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 24 inches (600 mm) is possible in the heaviest and most persistent rain bands. The strongest winds from Tauktae are expected across the Kathiawar Peninsula as the storm makes landfall. Wind gusts can reach as high as 100-120 mph (160-190 km/h) with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 130 mph (210 km/h) possible. Much of southern and western Gujarat could see these impacts resulting in the loss of power and water for several days or longer. The storm began brewing late last week when a tropical depression formed to the west of southern India. It strengthened into the first cyclonic storm to develop in the Arabian Sea in 2021 at 11:30 p.m., local time, Friday. It was and was given the name Tauktae by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). AccuWeather forecasters have been warning since last week that the cyclone would take aim at India, which is currently engulfed in the world's largest COVID-19 outbreak. As the storm intensified off the west coast India over the weekend, the outer rainbands lashed the coastal areas of Kerala, Karnataka, Goa and Maharashtra with heavy rainfall, gusty winds and rough seas. Before Tauktae was even classified as a very severe cyclonic storm, the strengthening storm dumped a "large excess" of rainfall across portions of the Indian states of Kerala and Karnataka on Saturday, according to the IMD. Some locations received as much as 250 mm (10 inches) of rain in just 24 hours. As of Tuesday morning, Ratnagiri, India, reported 17 inches of rain. Damage to homes and businesses caused by Tauktae has been reported along the western coast of India with thousands of residents staying in relief camps. In Kerala, over 2,000 people are staying in the 71 camps that have been opened across the state, according to Asian News International. CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP Almost 2,500 government rescue workers equipped with wireless radios, satellite phones, cutters and other tools have deployed to areas across southern and western India expected to sustain impacts from the cyclonic storm, the Associated Press reported. On Saturday, three fishermen had to be rescued by the Indian Coast Guard after their boat became marooned in the tumultuous sea off the coast of Kannur, Kerala, reported IANS. Waves crash onto the road as Cyclone Tauktae batters Mumbai, India May 17, 2021 in this still image taken from social media video. Twitter @ompsyram via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES. MANDATORY CREDIT In preparation for the storm, Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai said on Saturday it will move 580 COVID-19 patients to other hospitals, ANI reported. The approaching cyclone has also forced vaccination locations to close Monday, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Padnekar said in a statement, with vaccinations expected to resume on Tuesday. Gujarat has also canceled vaccinations on Monday and Tuesday, according to the Chief Minister Vijay Rupani. In the past month, India has reported more than 10 million new COVID-19 cases and more than 87,000 fatalities. It has pulled into the second spot globally behind the United States with a pandemic total of more than 24.9 million cases. The western state of Maharashtra has reported more than 5.2 million of those cases, which is more than any other state or province worldwide. Western Maharashtra is one area that can receive heavy rain from the cyclone. Amid the worsening health crisis, India has been regularly setting daily records of more than 400,000 new cases that have also turned into global records. The current world record of 414,188 daily cases was set in the country on May 6, 2021. The record high for daily deaths in the country was 4,205 on May 11. India's death toll since the pandemic began is more than 274,000, which is third behind Brazil (more than 430,000) and the U.S. (more than 584,000), according to Johns Hopkins University. Many of the new cases have been brought on by a variant of the virus, which is said to be highly contagious. The World Health Organization recently labeled this mutation as a variant of concern and said it poses a global health risk, CNBC reported. Mass gatherings and religious festivals that drew millions of people in recent weeks have been cited as a key factor in the spread. This satellite image of Cyclonic Storm Tauktae shows the eye of the storm just off the coast of western India on Sunday afternoon, local time. (CIRA/RAMMB) The cyclone is forecast to track across northwestern India and bring a dose of heavy rain and gusty winds across western Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana and eastern Pakistan during the middle and end of this week. Residents should continue to monitor the situation and heed local warnings. With the ongoing COVID-19 surge, it may take extra time to prepare for the storm and make any needed precautions. AccuWeather Lead International Forecaster Jason Nicholls warned that additional tropical development in the Indian Ocean is possible through the end of May. The season for tropical activity has no bounds in the Indian Ocean and Arabian Sea, said Nicholls, but it does have two peaks. "The first of the two peaks in the calendar year is during the pre-monsoon period of April to June, and the second is after the monsoon, from September to December," Nicholls explained. Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier, Spectrum, FuboTV, Philo, and Verizon Fios.