Monster deal: Austin-based American Campus being sold for $13 billion

Lori Hawkins, Austin American-Statesman
·3 min read
Global asset manager Blackstone is acquiring Austin-based student housing company American Campus Communities in a deal valued at nearly $13 billion. Contributed by American Campus Communities
Global asset manager Blackstone is acquiring Austin-based student housing company American Campus Communities in a deal valued at nearly $13 billion. Contributed by American Campus Communities

In one of the biggest acquisitions ever of a Central Texas company, Austin-based student housing company American Campus Communities is being scooped up by New York investment firm Blackstone in a deal valued at nearly $13 billion.

Blackstone, the world's largest alternative asset manager, said Tuesday it will pay $12.8 billion in an all-cash transaction for American Campus.

American Campus says it is the nation’s largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities. It owned 166 student-housing properties with about 111,900 beds as of Dec. 31, including around University of Texas, Arizona State University, Florida State University and the University of California in Berkeley. About a quarter of its buildings are on college campuses.

“American Campus Communities has a best-in-class portfolio and platform, built on longstanding relationships with some of the most distinguished and fastest growing universities in the country,” Jacob Werner, Blackstone’s co-head of Americas acquisitions, said in a written statement.

The per-share price of the all-cash deal is $65.47, nearly 14% higher than American Campus' last stock close. Shares of the company jumped nearly 13% to $64.84 in premarket trading on Tuesday.

Private equity firms are betting that private student housing complexes will provide better returns compared with apartments and other residential assets. Dormitory rates can reset every year, which serves as a hedge against inflation.

American Campus Communities says it is&#xa0;the nation&#x002019;s largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities. As of Dec. 31, it owned 166 student-housing properties, including this complex in the center of campus at University of New Mexico. Contributed by American Campus Communities
American Campus Communities says it is the nation’s largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities. As of Dec. 31, it owned 166 student-housing properties, including this complex in the center of campus at University of New Mexico. Contributed by American Campus Communities

Student housing market is expanding

The market for student housing will expand to 9.2 million beds by 2031 from 8.5 million in 2020, according to the National Multifamily Housing Council.

The all-cash transaction is the largest student-housing deal by the Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust. Known as BREIT for short, the $97 billion fund last year invested in the industry through a $784 million joint venture with Landmark Properties.

Bill Bayless, American Campus Communities co-founder and CEO, said Blackstone's expertise, resources and access to capital will allow the company to grow its core business and pursue additional opportunities.

“Through our IPO, 18 years ago, we began our pioneering quest to transform the student housing sector into a mainstream, institutional asset class within the commercial real estate sector,” Bayless said. “We have certainly accomplished that mission and are proud and excited to have our best-in-class company join Blackstone, the world’s largest alternative asset manager."

The American Campus deal is one of the largest acquisition agreements ever for an Austin company.

Some of the other multi-billion-dollar deals include homegrown grocer Whole Foods Market, which agreed to be acquired by e-commerce giant Amazon in 2017 in a deal valued at $13.8 billion. Austin-based Freescale Semiconductor was acquired in 2015 by Dutch chipmaker NXP in an $11.8 billion deal, and earlier this month, Austin-based cybersecurity company SailPoint said it was acquired by private equity firm Thoma Bravo for $6.9 billion.

Some Austin-area companies have themselves made much larger acquisition deals than those, however, headlined by Round Rock-based Dell Technologies' $67 billion deal to acquire EMC Corp. in 2016. Another huge merger deal was Advanced Micro Device's recent $50 billion acquistion of rival chipmaker Xilinx. Although formally headquartered in California, most of AMD's operations and its executive team are based in Austin.

The American Campus transaction has been approved by the company's board of directors and is expected to close in the third quarter of 2022.

This report includes material from American-Statesman wire services.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Blackstone will pay $13 billion for Austin-based American Campus

