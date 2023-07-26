‘Monster’ fish pulled from Arkansas lake dwarfs record — but it won’t be recognized

A “monster” fish recently pulled from a lake in northwestern Arkansas far outweighs the current state record — but it won’t be recognized, officials say.

Someone spotted the massive creature floating near the surface of Beaver Lake, jumped into the water and “swam out to rescue it,” the state Game and Fish Commission said in a July 22 Facebook post.

It turned out the pre-historic fish was injured, officials said, adding that it appears to have been hit by a boat propeller which severed its spine.

The paddlefish was hauled to shore and its measurements were taken, officials said.

It measured 6 feet, 3 inches long and weighed 165 pounds, according to officials, outweighing the state paddlefish record by roughly 47 pounds.

The current record paddlefish, caught in 2020, weighed 118 pounds and 9 ounces, state records show.

Though the recent capture is far heavier, it won’t count as a new record.

“The fish is not an official state record because it was not caught with a rod and reel,” officials said. “It is still a fish of a lifetime.”

It’s not clear what became of the fish after it was weighed and measured, but McClatchy News has reached out to the commission for more information.

Paddlefish are the oldest living animal species in North America, with fossil records dating back further than 300 million years, according to wildlife experts. They can be found in rivers and reservoirs across much of the U.S.

