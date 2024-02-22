‘A monster’: New Hampshire governor, attorney general applaud murder conviction of Adam Montgomery

Gov. Chris Sununu and Attorney General John Formella both praised the murder conviction of Adam Montgomery on Thursday in connection with the death of his 5-year-old daughter, Harmony.

Sununu in a statement called the 34-year-old Montgomery a “monster.”

“I am grateful to the judge, jury, and Department of Justice for delivering justice for Harmony. Adam Montgomery is a monster and deserves to spend the rest of his life in prison,” Sununu said.

Formella in a statement said he hopes the murder conviction brings “some closure and peace” for Harmony’s family.

“Today our thoughts are focused on the memory and legacy of Harmony Montgomery, a little girl who did not deserve the tragic fate that she suffered,” Formella said. “Our hearts go out to Harmony’s family and all those who knew and loved her, and we hope today brings them some closure and peace.”

“This verdict is the result of the hard and excellent work of our trial team and the members of the Manchester Police Department,” Formella said. “I thank them for their tireless efforts in this case. The Manchester community and all Granite Staters can be assured that we will continue to seek justice and protect the people of New Hampshire.”

Adam Montgomery did not attend the trial and wasn’t present when jurors reached a verdict on Thursday.

During the trial, Kayla Montgomery, 33, who has a plea deal with the state and who has previously identified her estranged husband as Harmony’s killer, offered gruesome testimony as a key star witness, saying that her husband violently punched the girl when he flew into a rage on Dec. 7, 2019, shortly before they noticed her lifeless body.

Adam Montgomery later folded the girl’s body into a duffel bag, and he spent the next few weeks moving Harmony’s decaying body by hiding it in a restaurant freezer, in the ceiling of a shelter, in an apartment refrigerator, Kayla Montgomery said. In their apartment, she testified, Adam spent hours dismembering the child’s body so it could fit in a small bag.

Harmony’s body has never been found.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

