"Monster" who let son burn to death in botched Scranton arson scheme sentenced

Jul. 9—SCRANTON — A Williamsport man who let his son burn to death after a Scranton house exploded in a botched arson-for-hire scheme was sentenced Friday to 2 1/2 to 5 years in state prison for his guilty plea to involuntary manslaughter.

Brett Sweeting Sr. held his head down, but showed no emotion as five family members of his son, Brett Sweeting Jr., lambasted him as a "monster" and "coward" for fleeing the scene of the June 25, 2018, fire.

"I know individuals who risk their lives to save animals," Sweeting Jr.'s mother, Deneen Dickens, said during the emotional hearing before Lackawanna County Judge Andy Jarbola. "You let my son burn to death."

Sweeting Sr., 56, was the getaway driver in the plot to burn down Chad Kenowki's 52 Roosevelt St. home so that Kenowski could collect insurance. He fled after fumes from gasoline his son poured inside the home ignited, setting off the explosion.

Kenowski, also known as Chad Clark, pleaded guilty in April to third-degree murder as an accomplice and another offense and was sentenced June 29 to 11 to 22 years in state prison.

Deputy District Attorney Brian Gallagher said the family remains haunted not just by Sweeting Jr.'s death, but the "stunning lack of remorse" his father has shown.

Sweeting Sr. spent much of his adult life in prison and was on parole for a federal conviction at the time. Family members said Sweeting Jr., 26, was everything his father was not — a kind, loving man and devoted father to his young son. He allowed himself to be swayed by his father's "twisted ways," said Stephon Burgette, Sweeting Jr.'s half-brother.

"You were supposed to protect him, and instead you led him to his death," said Carlene Burgette, Sweeting Jr.'s half-sister. "I hope every day you wake up ... the thoughts of my brother eat you alive."

Sweeting Sr. made no statement. His attorney, Ruth Lenahan, said she's spoken to him often and knows he "loves his children dearly."

Story continues

Sweeting Sr. was initially charged with second-degree murder and other offenses. District Attorney Mark Powell said he accepted the plea to the lesser charge based on his role in the crime and after consulting with the victims' family.

The sentence was the maximum allowed by law, but Jarbola still lamented that his "hands are tied."

"I sat here and listened to the words of the family. I hope they haunt you the rest of your life," Jarbola told Sweeting Sr.

Sweeting Sr. was given credit for about four years he served awaiting trial, but likely will not be released once he completes the sentence because the offense violates his parole on previous state and federal convictions.

Jarbola ordered any sentence imposed for those violations be served consecutive to the manslaughter sentence. Sweeting Sr. was returned to Lackawanna County Prison following the hearing pending transfer to a state prison.

Contact the writer: tbesecker@timesshamrock.com; 570-348-9137; @tmbeseckerTT on Twitter.