Monster Mopars Are The Ultimate Show And Tow Giveaway Duo

What's better than winning a rare, show-worthy classic car? How about winning said classic as well as a matching truck and top-of-the-line trailer! That's exactly what Dream Giveaway will be giving away later this year with the Show & Tow Dream Giveaway that will include a 1970 Plymouth AAR 'Cuda, 2019 Ram 2500 Power Wagon, Futura Tandem Axle Pro Low Loader trailer and more.

The highlight of this giveaway is the restored 1970 Plymouth AAR 'Cuda. Plymouth only made 2,724 of these cars to celebrate the All American Racers team (founded by Carroll Shelby and Dan Gurney) that fielded a 'Cuda in the Trans-AM racing series. These are among the most iconic of all 'Cudas, and this restored example packs the 340 cubic-inch V-8 with is six-pack carburetors. Although it looks stock, this AAR 'Cuda has been slightly modified with a new rear axle and rear suspension for a lowered stance and improved handling.

While the AAR 'Cuda is definitely the "Show" of this package, the 2019 Ram 2500 Power Wagon makes sure you can "Tow" as well. This go-anywhere Ram has been customized to look like the AAR 'Cuda with a unique "All-American Hauler" appearance package. This includes a matching red paint job with a black hood and and cool, retro-looking strobe decals to match the 'Cuda. The Futura Tandem Axle Pro Low Loader trailer (in matching colors, no less) ensures that hauling the 'Cuda is a simple task with the ability to electrically lower the bed to make loading and unloading your payload easier. In addition to the 'Cuda, Power Wagon and Futura trailer, the Show & Tow Dream Giveaway also includes a $10,000 bonus prize from Eastwood and $45,000 to cover the taxes for this giveaway.

