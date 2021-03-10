‘Monster’ prehistoric shark tooth found buried in SC construction site. Take a look

Mitchell Willetts
·2 min read

A fossil hunter searching a South Carolina construction site recently unearthed a massive, ancient shark tooth.

Matthew Basak, a Georgia man, said he spotted a large tooth sticking out of the side of a drainage ditch that had been dug at the site in Summerville.

Then he wandered down for a closer look.

But after pulling that prehistoric tooth free from the mud and clay, Basak said he found another one buried beneath — and much larger than any he’d ever seen before.

“I really wanted to scream,” Basak told McClatchy News about the discovery, which left him struggling to keep his composure as his fellow tooth-hunting friends explored around him.

When Basak finally revealed what he found, he said his friends were speechless.

“This is the thing I’ve been hunting my whole life now,” he said.

Of the over 250 megalodon teeth he’s added to his collection over the years, Basak said this find tops them all.

Georgia man Matthew Basak unearthed a 6.45 inch megalodon tooth at a South Carolina construction site.
Georgia man Matthew Basak unearthed a 6.45 inch megalodon tooth at a South Carolina construction site.

“It’s a monster in person,” he said. “It’s bigger than my hand, and I have the biggest hands.”

According to Basak, the ancient tooth measures 6.45 inches long, and weighs three pounds.

The unofficial record for longest megalodon tooth found in South Carolina is 6.5 inches, McClatchy News previously reported. That tooth sold at an auction in 2019 for about $2,600 — five times the price auctioneers expected it would sell for.

Besides some minor damage along a portion of the side, Basak said the tooth is in great condition, and believes it to be “museum grade.”

Another angle of the megalodon tooth Matthew Basak found.
Another angle of the megalodon tooth Matthew Basak found.

“It has a nick on it, but it was set that way in the layer,” he said. “Sharks aren’t perfect, they all ate.”

And megalodons would have eaten a lot — roughly 2,500 pounds of food every day, according to Encyclopedia Brittanica.

The prehistoric shark species, which died out 3.6 million years ago, was one of the largest predators that ever lived, McClatchy News reported.

They could grow up to 60 feet in length, roughly three times the size of a great white shark.

Basak says he isn’t sure yet what he’ll do with the tooth, but said it’s hard to imagine parting ways with it.

“It was super exciting,” he said, reflecting on the hunt. “The shark gods were with me.”

Recommended Stories

  • Scientists baffled by sudden increase in sinkholes

    The sinkholes are swallowing homes and hurting farmers.

  • The heavy-duty ship the US needs to protect its thawing border with Russia 'is just falling apart,' captain says

    Polar Star can still get the job done, but the 45-year-old ship is "definitely showing its age," its commanding officer said.

  • How one photographer caught a glimpse of the elusive Florida panther

    A male panther leaps over a creek at Florida Panther National Wildlife Refuge in southwestern Florida. The rarely seen cats, which number only around 200, are reclaiming territory north of the Everglades, but their habitat is threatened by encroaching suburban sprawl. Photo courtesy Carlton Ward, Jr./National Geographic. Used with permission.Aggressive hunting and unchecked development cut the population of the endangered Florida panther to fewer than 30 in the 1970s — but thanks to conservation efforts, the population is now approximately 200, mainly in a stretch of contiguous land south of the Caloosahatchee River. What's new: A stunning photo essay by Carlton Ward, Jr. for National Geographic documents the return of the elusive cat.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Ward told Axios that he's excited to share these hard-won, never-before-seen photos with the world to create a "greater level of empathy" for the rarely-seen animal and draw more resources toward conservation."If I click through these," he said, "I don’t think there’s a single picture in here from a camera trap that took less than a year to capture.""That’s still 200 elusive, nocturnal, forest-dwelling animals that are spread across millions of acres of land," he added.How Ward made the photos: After talking to state biologists and researchers about movements and habitat, he considered aesthetics — he wanted to capture them in their natural habitats. Ward created mini-studios in the woods and swamps, with lights and motion-trigger cameras.The cameras captured hundreds and sometimes thousands of images per month. The vast majority were useless, triggered by rain or falling leaves. He lost cameras to fire, flooding, a falling tree, a trespassing thief and a poacher, who shot one. A female and three kittens explore Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary, a reserve of old-growth cypress forest surrounded by encroaching suburbs on three sides. Many of these camera trap images took years to capture because of the cats' rarity, their unpredictable movements, and the difficulty involved in getting the right lighting. Florida's weather can be a challenge too: One camera was lost during a hurricane but was later recovered. Photo courtesy Carlton Ward, Jr./National Geographic. Used with permission.What's next: As their population grows, the Florida panther will need more territory to roam. Ward and others have spent years trying to create and preserve the Florida Wildlife Corridor, a network of public and private land that runs throughout the state. Ward said the corridor bottlenecks between the eastern edge of the Tampa Bay region, Lakeland and Orlando, as orange groves give way to rooftops and strawberry fields to distribution centers.Unless greenways are preserved, the only safe passage for Florida panthers through the I-4 corridor will be east of Orlando.What you can do: Buy a Florida panther license plate, which helps the state wildlife agency continue research and monitoring.Connect with Ward's Path of the Panther project. Encourage lawmakers to recognize Florida Wildlife Corridor as a priority and attract resources toward its conservation.This story first appeared in the Axios Tampa Bay newsletter, designed to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news unfolding in their own backyard.Sign up here.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Meet Demi. She just got adopted after spending 809 days in an Illinois animal shelter

    The shelter said the day was “a long time in the making.”

  • The Pentagon Is Using the SR-71's Legendary Engine for ... Something

    The Pratt & Whitney J58 made the Blackbird the fastest air-breathing plane ever. Which hypersonic aircraft needs the engine now?

  • Meteor over Vermont exploded so "violently," it shook buildings

    The fireball released the energy equivalent of 440 pounds of TNT, rattling nearby buildings.

  • The B-21 Bomber Is the Coolest Plane We've Never Seen

    The mysterious Raider will be the Air Force’s first new bomber in more than 30 years.

  • What’s the status of a bill to overturn Key West’s cruise vote? It’s getting narrower

    Florida lawmakers continued Wednesday to narrow an effort to overturn a decision by Key West voters last year that placed restrictions on cruise ships docking at the city’s port.

  • 1963 Chrysler Turbine Car is for sale, and it's the coolest car you can buy

    If you have a lot of money, there are a lot of really wild and exciting cars to choose from. Back in the 1960s, Chrysler was researching turbine engines for vehicle propulsion, and to get an idea for how well they would work in the real world, they built 5 prototype cars followed by 50 production models. According to Motor Trend, the engine produced 130 horsepower and 425 pound-feet of torque, and it was paired with a three-speed automatic.

  • Bering Yachts Unveils a Rugged 72-Foot Explorer Vessel That Can Cruise 5,000 Miles

    The tri-decker's spacious layout and stylish furnishings put it on par with any modern luxury yacht.

  • Roblox soars in first day of trading on NYSE

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre joined Yahoo Finance Live to break down the key metrics of Roblox's trading day debut.

  • Fire Crew Heroically Rescues Two Dogs From Burning Building

    The rescued pups were given oxygen via Fido Bags and are said to be doing well.

  • The Dirty Cop and the Hunt for the Long Island Serial Killer of Prostitutes

    Suffolk County Police DepartmentThe Long Island serial killer case has now confounded the Suffolk County Police Department for more than a decade, and it’s disappointing—if not altogether surprising—that Unraveled: The Long Island Serial Killer doesn’t definitively answer who committed the slayings in the ritzy gated community of Oak Bech, Long Island. Nonetheless, as a documentary companion piece to Billy Jensen (I’ll Be Gone in the Dark) and Alexis Linkletter’s seven-part true crime podcast of the same name, the new two-hour Discovery+ special (premiering March 9) does forward a good deal of intriguing speculation about one possible suspect, who’s all the more notable for being the area’s former chief of police.Unraveled’s story begins on May 1, 2010, when 23-year-old sex worker Shannan Gilbert was hired via Craigslist to spend time at the private Oak Beach residence of Joseph Brewer, only to flee the house and call 911, claiming someone was trying to kill her—before disappearing. Brewer and Gilbert’s driver Michael Pak were cleared of any wrongdoing, and police initiated a comprehensive search of the wealthy enclave, which in December 2010 resulted in the discovery of four bodies alongside Ocean Parkway near Gilgo Beach. In March and April of 2011, the remains of six additional women were found, and in December 2011, Gilbert was also located a short distance away. Though law enforcement couldn’t quite decide whether they were after a single perpetrator or multiple fiends—or whether Gilbert had fallen prey to the individual who’d murdered the others—it was clear to most that a serial killer was on the loose. Nanny Who Witnessed Woody Allen’s ‘Shocking’ Behavior Toward Dylan Farrow Comes ForwardUnlike Lost Girls, Liz Garbus’ excellent 2020 Netflix drama (starring Amy Ryan), which pointed the finger at Oak Beach resident Dr. Peter Hackett—who suspiciously gave Gilbert medication on the night she vanished—Unraveled fixates its gaze on Suffolk County Police Chief James Burke. According to various pieces of evidence unearthed and/or highlighted by Jensen and Linkletter, Burke was a disreputable character from the moment he joined the force.In the early days of his career, he was caught having a sexual relationship with a prostitute who wound up in possession of his service revolver, and he was well-known to have a penchant not only for frequenting sex workers but for indulging in drugs. Nonetheless, his bad behavior did nothing to derail his upward trajectory in the department, thanks in part to his close relationship with crooked District Attorney Thomas Spota, in whose office he worked before being promoted to chief of police.Unraveled interviews a number of Burke associates both on camera and over the phone, some of them choosing to have their faces obscured and voices altered to hide their identities for fear of reprisal. The brutally unflattering portrait they paint is of a man who liked transactional sex, treated women like dirt, had a voracious appetite for narcotics, and thought himself an untouchable king who could do and say as he pleased. One speaker recalls Burke laughing while officers watched an actual snuff film (for work purposes), and another woman recounts fooling around with Burke at an Oak Beach sex party (a couple of miles from where some of the victims were discovered!), only to have the encounter end with him throwing cash at her and belittling her with epithets. As legislator and former cop Rob Trotta puts it, “He was a psychopath.”Journalist Jesse Kornbluth is even blunter, deeming Burke “an uncivilized animal.”The ace up Unraveled’s sleeve is the participation of Linkletter’s childhood friend Christopher Loeb, who appears on camera to discuss the incident that brought Burke down—and further enhanced his status as a prime suspect. On Dec. 23, 2012, Loeb sought to fund his heroin addiction by breaking into Burke’s car to steal the confiscated drugs that the chief always left unattended in his vehicle. He was successful in this endeavor, but in a duffel bag also taken from the car, Loeb says he found various sex toys and a DVD of a bound-and-gagged woman being tortured. Loeb was soon in custody, chained to a floor where he claims he was beaten and mocked by Burke and his cronies. He was up that infamously pungent creek without a paddle, except that in a fortuitous turn of events, his subsequent claims against Burke were corroborated by other officers, eventually leading to Burke’s ouster, conviction, and imprisonment.Burke and Spota tried to cover up this scandal, thus earning the DA his own federal indictment. Worse, their misconduct came at the end of a Burke tenure that saw him stymie any FBI attempts to aid the serial killer investigation. Unraveled and many of its interviewees surmise that Burke did this because he was the killer or, more likely, he had close ties to the rich and powerful Oak Beach folks who were responsible. It’s a theory of conspiracy, and while there isn’t any conclusive proof that Burke is guilty, there’s quite a lot of smoke engulfing the disgraced law enforcement bigwig—including gangster-style threats, as Jensen is told by Burke’s lawyer during a routine request for an interview, “Be careful what you do.”Unraveled’s suppositions about Burke aren’t totally convincing—as Lost Girls confirms, there are other intriguing people of interest—but they can’t be easily dismissed either. Jensen and Linkletter make a persuasive argument that Burke and his cohorts might have wanted to impede the investigation because they would have been implicated themselves. The duo’s desire for the police to release key pieces of evidence to the public don’t always seem warranted (since one can imagine reasons for certain items remaining under wraps). Nonetheless, their larger calls for transparency ring true, especially in light of the Suffolk County Police Department’s dodgy conduct from the start.It’s too bad that Unraveled’s form is subpar; Jensen and Linkletter narrate the action as they would a podcast, their comments running over an unadventurous mix of archival material, on-the-scene footage, and unnecessary shots of them working in their Long Island office. Even if the proceedings’ style is functional at best, however, the journalists’ documentary special proves a valuable contribution to the ongoing quest to solve this notorious case, which 11 years on, still appears to be a long way from over.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • The clean-energy ETF sell-off may be a buying opportunity

    Clean-energy funds have sold off in recent weeks but have long-term growth potential, especially under the Biden Administration, which will prioritize tackling climate change and infrastructure spending.

  • Former MI5 chief called on to defuse ‘bombshells’ dropped by Harry and Meghan

    He is the real-life spy master who oversaw British intelligence at the height of the 2017 terror attacks and the Salisbury poisoning a year later. But as he prepares to become the next Lord Chamberlain, the most senior officer in the Royal household, Andrew Parker, former director general of MI5, can expect to have his work cut out. When he replaces the long-serving Lord Peel on April 1, the Cambridge-educated amateur ornithologist is going to have to make an eagle-eyed assessment of the fall-out from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey. While the Queen may be intent on addressing the “serious” and “concerning” issues raised privately with her family, according to Tuesday’s statement, behind palace gates “the institution” so pointedly referred to by the couple in their two-hour tell-all undoubtedly also has questions to answer. Top of the in-tray for Lord Parker, described as Britain’s “safest pair of hands”, will be allegations that “The Firm” did not provide enough support to the Duchess when she flagged her deteriorating mental health to the human resources department – notwithstanding the fact that members of the Royal family remain baffled the Duchess did not come to them directly. The royal household will also have to address claims of institutional racism – and a climate where, according to Prince Harry’s assessment, royals like the Prince of Wales and the Duke of Cambridge feel “trapped”. Amid talk of Sir Edward Young, the Queen’s private secretary, and Clive Alderton, who serves the same role for Prince Charles, being “dead men walking” for their role in the “Megxit” crisis, Lord Parker will be forced to address the thorny issue of how to resolve family disputes in way that preserves the integrity of the monarchy without alienating any of its members. As the Windsors continue to pick through the wreckage of the bombs dropped by Harry and Meghan before a global audience of millions, the 58-year-old father of two will be required to demonstrate his trademark “unflappability”. As one royal insider put it: “Harry was right when he said the royals have become hostages to the household that is supposed to be there to serve them. This is not just a wake-up call to the institution but the family to get a grip on that household. That’s where Lord Parker will help to bring a fresh perspective. “He needs to help the Royal family use this as an opportunity to have a long, hard look at how the Royal household is organised in a way that best supports and promotes a British monarchy that has been under attack.” According to someone who worked closely with the senior “spook”, Lord Parker’s ability to think “strategically” as well as tactically will also be a great help to Her Majesty. “He comes from a background where leaking costs lives, so he’ll expect a much more professional approach. This is a bloke who is able to see around corners. “He doesn’t reveal his character easily. He’s not somebody you feel very chummy with but he is somebody you feel very secure with.”

  • Cowboys News: Dak is back, potential FA signings, tight end situation

    Who are possible signings to help the CB position? How competitive will the tight end position be? Any ideas for an injury prone OL?

  • Ariel Investments: ‘Envista (NVST) Still Sells at A Discount’

    Ariel Investments, an investment management firm, published its fourth-quarter 2020 ‘Ariel Fund’, ‘Ariel Appreciation Fund’, ‘Ariel Focus Fund’, ‘Ariel International Fund’, and ‘Ariel Global Fund’ Investor Letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. In the fourth quarter of 2020, a return of 31.56% was recorded by Ariel fund, 23.57% by Ariel Appreciation […]

  • 4 Levels of Biryani: Amateur to Food Scientist

    We challenged chefs of three different skill levels - amateur Stephen, home cook Rinku, and professional chef Danielle Alex - to prepare us their favorite biryani recipe. Once each level of chef had presented their creation, we asked expert food scientist Rose to explain the choices each made along the way - both good and bad. Which biryani would you choose to eat first?

  • Death toll from explosions in Equatorial Guinea rises to 98

    The death toll from a series of explosions at a military barracks in Equatorial Guinea rose by dozens to at least 98 killed after more bodies were recovered, the government said Tuesday. The blasts on Sunday in the Mondong Nkuantoma neighborhood of the coastal city of Bata also wounded at least 615 people, authorities said. President Teodoro Obiang Nguema said the government will hold an emergency meeting to look into how victims can quickly receive aid from Equatorial Guinea before international aid arrives.

  • Dylan Larkin with a Goal vs. Tampa Bay Lightning

    Dylan Larkin (Detroit Red Wings) with a Goal vs. Tampa Bay Lightning, 03/09/2021