Monster storm to bring several feet of snow, tornado threat

Jeff Berardelli
·4 min read

A slow-moving, blockbuster storm is likely to bring the biggest snowfall in decades to parts of the Front Range of the Rockies and western Plains states this weekend, possibly challenging all-time records for some cities. On the warm side of the storm, the first spring season severe weather outbreak threatens Texas, Oklahoma and Kansas.

The massive, whirling storm system was diving southward from the Pacific Ocean into California on Wednesday, providing some much-needed rain and snow after the fourth-driest 18-month stretch in state history. Heavy downpours will bring an inch or two of rain to many parts of the state and over a foot of snow in the higher elevations.

/ Credit: NOAA
/ Credit: NOAA

Once the storm reaches the Rockies it will slow down and intensify, using its atmospheric dynamics to funnel warm, moist air from Mexico northward — slamming the moist conveyor belt right into elevated land in the western Plains and Rocky Mountains. This effect of forcing air to rise due to land elevation is called orographic uplift and is responsible for the biggest snowstorms in cities like Denver and Boulder.

While the first round of snow is falling Wednesday in Colorado, Wyoming, Nebraska and South Dakota, it's the next round, starting later Friday and reaching its apex on Sunday, that will make traveling near impossible, with snowfall rates of 2 to 4 inches per hour. Wind gusts over 45 mph are likely on Saturday, ramping up to 60 mph on Sunday, meaning blizzard conditions will be widespread.

It's still early, but computer models see the bullseye of heaviest snowfall stretching from Denver and Boulder in Colorado northward into Cheyenne and Casper, Wyoming and northeastward into Scottsbluff, Nebraska and Rapid City, South Dakota. In these areas, 2 to 3 feet of snow may be common. There's even some chance that isolated locations will pick up as much as 50 inches of snow during this elongated, six-day series of weather events.

/ Credit: CBS News
/ Credit: CBS News

Although it is too soon to know for sure, early indications are that all-time snowfall records may be threatened. That is just as much a product of how slowly the storm is projected to move as it is an indication of the intensity of the storm.

Like many past heavy snowstorms in this part of the nation, it is being caused by something known as a cut-off low. This is a system that is generally cut off from the forward steering of the jet stream. In this case the storm is trapped underneath a warm ridge of high pressure in Canada which acts as a block, allowing the storm to persist for days.

This is how the Front Range gets their biggest snow storms. Warm, blocking ridge over Canada and trapped, cut-off, and therefore slow moving low, funneling moisture north and piling it up against the Rockies. Whirling winds will elevate tornado threat eastward over lower Plains. pic.twitter.com/ywrq1w7q7M

— Jeff Berardelli (@WeatherProf) March 10, 2021

This type of setup is how Boulder, Colorado, set its all-time heaviest 24-hour snowfall record exactly 100 years ago. Like this weekend, a Pacific storm became trapped for days to the south of a stubborn mountain of warm air to its north. That storm in 1921 ended up producing about 100 inches of snow in 4 days.

About that time it snowed 76” in 24 hours in Boulder County, CO. Well, the upper level set up was very much the same. Rex block high north of cut-off low. Exactly 100 yrs ago in 1921. Are we looking at a true 1 in 100 year event? Left: 2021, Right: 1921 https://t.co/Aj8XGiu42x pic.twitter.com/BJhSv2joUS

— Jeff Berardelli (@WeatherProf) March 10, 2021

Denver's largest snowstorm was in December of 1913 when nearly 46 inches of snow fell. More recently, in a 2003 storm, the city got 31.8 inches. It is not a stretch to say that Denver may see its heaviest snowfall in 18 years or longer this weekend.

This is not all bad news. Right now, the majority of the West is experiencing one of its worst droughts on record, with much of the region in extreme or exceptional drought conditions.

/ Credit: US Drought Monitor
/ Credit: US Drought Monitor

Severe storms and tornado threat

On the warmer, eastern side of the storm, it's becoming more clear that the system will bring with it the first severe weather event of the season. That means areas from west Texas into Oklahoma and southern Nebraska will need to be on the lookout for severe storms, large hail, damaging winds and tornadoes Friday through Sunday.

On Friday the biggest threat will be from west Texas, near Lubbock, into western Oklahoma. On Saturday and Sunday that threat will shift east towards Oklahoma City and Dallas.

The storm will finally begin to pull away on Monday, bringing with it heavy rain for mid-Missouri and mid-Mississippi Valley areas, where several inches of rain are possible from Thursday into the middle of next week. Residents should be aware of the risk of river flooding.

Whichever form, there is a large amount of #water going to dropped on the central US in the next 7 days. Be aware in the western plains for significant snow falls. Follow @NWS for updates. Some will help with current #drought conditions. pic.twitter.com/uX3k2z9EZG

— Dennis Todey (@dennistodey) March 10, 2021

Derek Chauvin murder trial: Potential jurors grilled on knowledge of George Floyd case

Study finds COVID-19 cases, transmission rate remain low in NYC schools

Family helps total strangers book vaccine appointments

Recommended Stories

  • St. Louis-area woman sentenced for infant's starvation death

    Makayla Hill, 27, of Bridgeton, was sentenced Tuesday after she pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of child endangerment in the 2018 death of her son, Samuel Williamson Jr., the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported. In September 2018, Bridgeton police were called to a hotel where Hill was living with the infant and a toddler. The baby was later pronounced dead at a hospital, and an autopsy showed the 6-pound (2.7 kilogram) infant died of severe malnutrition.

  • "There may be a breaking point": Colorado gun debate sparks sharp words from GOP lawmakers

    As Democratic state lawmakers in Colorado press ahead on gun restrictions, Republicans are raising prospects of a "rebellion." What’s happening: Two Democratic-backed bills advanced yesterday to mandate the safe storage of firearms at home and require gun owners to report lost or stolen weapons within five days.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free."This bill is about one thing and one thing only, and that is about protecting our children," said Rep. Kyle Mullica (D-Northglenn), the sponsor of the storage bill, according to the Denver Post. The other side: Republicans argue the rules represent government overreach, violate constitutional rights and widen the divide between rural and urban Colorado. They spent hours arguing against them in the Democratic-controlled chambers."Our country was founded on rebellion, and there are political winds where I come from," Rep. Richard Holtorf (R-Akron) said, according to Colorado Politics. "If this continues to go like this, there may be a breaking point." Where things stand: Democrats have become increasingly confident to take on gun control regulation and less worried about pleasing their GOP colleagues in the process. Flashback: Democrats won a confidence boost after successfully passing the "red-flag" bill in 2019 and retaining their majority in 2020.Yes, but: Sponsors of the gun legislation still need to ensure they have support from their fellow Democrats to get it past the finish line.The House passed the gun storage bill Tuesday, and only one Democrat defected. What to watch: A third gun control measure — arguably the most controversial — is expected soon. It would call for a mandatory five-day waiting period for Colorado gun buyers.Editor's note: This story has been corrected to reflect the fact that only one Colorado House Democrat voted against the gun storage bill (not two).This story first appeared in the Axios Denver newsletter, designed to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news unfolding in their own backyard.Sign up here.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Despite GOP opposition, polls show Biden's COVID relief plan retains broad popularity

    With President Biden’s $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan expected to pass the House Wednesday, a round of new polling indicates that the bill is broadly popular despite failing to earn any Republican votes.

  • Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene forces Congress to delay vote on $1.9 trillion coronavirus stimulus package

    The Republican lawmaker has earned bipartisan pushback for repeatedly using procedural tactics to stall congressional business in recent weeks.

  • Experts debunk shocking claim about metals in baby food: 'What you're seeing is...'

    Are there metals in baby food? The answer may surprise you.

  • What the Sussexes’ body language reveals: a therapist’s view

    The Royals haven’t always been great at expressing their feelings. They tend to shut down when confronted with emotion. And so it was with a keen eye that I sat down to watch the Sussexes’ tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey. I’m a behavioural psychologist specialising in relationships. I carry out psychological assessments on contestants in television programmes, from Big Brother to Love in the Countryside. It’s my job to observe human behaviour on screen; to read between the lines and find out what lurks beneath a person’s exterior. The Duke clearly looked uncomfortable during parts of the interview, especially when Winfrey asked him about racial issues. He appeared agitated; his eyes fell to the ground, and he fiddled with his wedding ring (his father, the Prince of Wales, does the same thing when feeling anxious). The Duke comes from a background in which he is not expected to spill his most innermost thoughts and secrets in such a high-profile forum; his discomfort is hardly surprising.

  • Woman shares old footage of Alex Trebek confirming a wild family legend: ‘It’s really embarrassing’

    A woman's 2016 cell phone video showing Alex Trebek confirming one of her family's most famous passed-down stories is going viral on TikTok. The post Woman shares old footage of Alex Trebek confirming a wild family legend: ‘It’s really embarrassing’ appeared first on In The Know.

  • White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki confirms Major Biden was a bad dog, has no update on Biden cat

    At Tuesday's White House press briefing, Press Secretary Jen Psaki fielded not one but two questions about Major, one of the Biden family's two German Shepherds, and reports he was involved in a "biting incident." Major and the older Biden dog, Champ, "are still getting acclimated and accustomed to their new surroundings and new people," Psaki said. "And on Monday, the first family's younger dog, Major, was surprised by an unfamiliar person and acted in a way that resulted in a minor injury to the individual." (The individual is fine, reportedly.) The injury "was handled by the White House medical unit, with no further treatment needed," Psaki said. Major and Champ's exile to Delaware had been planned before the incident, timed with first lady Jill Biden's tour of military bases, "and the dogs will return to the White House soon," she added. Answering the second question about Major — "Another dogs question? Okay" — Psaki would not confirm that a Secret Service agent was the person injured but reassured the reporter, and America, that Major will not be euthanized. The White House press corps wasn't done. "We heard a lot about dogs — we were promised a White House cat," one reporter noted. "What happened to that?" Psaki threw up her hands. "Where is the cat? Today is a good day for the cat. I don't have any update on the cat. We know the cat will break the internet." For now, anyway, the internet had the Biden dogs — and Oprah Winfrey's bombshell interview of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, of course. The Late Show helpfully combined the two. On #LSSC tonight: Major and Champ Biden get a chance to share their side of the story with Oprah. pic.twitter.com/L379saNgCZ — A Late Show (@colbertlateshow) March 10, 2021 More stories from theweek.comThe Harry and Meghan interview might have taken down more than the royal familyBeth Moore, popular Bible writer and evangelist, is 'no longer a Southern Baptist'Honduran president urged drug trafficker to 'shove' cocaine 'right up the noses of the gringos,' U.S. alleges

  • Subway customer baffles employees with ‘unreal’ sandwich order: ‘Y’all don’t get paid enough for this’

    A Subway customer is turning plenty of heads online with her “unreal” sandwich order.

  • Meet Dispo Cofounder and Sports Illustrated Rookie Model Natalie Mariduena

    The right hand to David Dobrik talks their new social media app Dispo, co-owning LA's Angel City team and being a Sports Illustrated rookie.

  • Dakota Johnson Had the Best Response After Being Cut Off From Family Payroll

    During a guest appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers, Dakota Johnson's father, actor Don Johnson, recalled a conversation he had with the actress in high school.

  • Honduran president urged drug trafficker to 'shove' cocaine 'right up the noses of the gringos,' U.S. alleges

    Federal prosecutors in New York said in court Tuesday that Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernández plotted to ship cocaine to the U.S. with alleged drug trafficker Geovanny Fuentes Ramírez, arrested in Florida on trafficking and arms charges in March 2020. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jacob Gutwillig, in his opening statements in Fuentes Ramírez's trial, said an accountant overheard Hernández tell Fuentes Ramírez he wanted to to "shove the drugs right up the noses of the gringos.'" "They plotted to send as much cocaine as possible to the United States," Gutwillig said. He dated the incident to 2013 or 2014, and said the accountant, who prosecutors are calling José Sánchez, will testify in the trial. A lawyer for Fuentes Ramírez responded that Sánchez isn't a credible witness and is testifying to obtain U.S. asylum. Hernández reiterated his claims of innocence on Monday, tweeting that the drug traffickers are implicating him for his anti-trafficking efforts and to obtain lighter sentences, The Associated Press reports. Drug Enforcement Administration agent Brian Fairbanks, who arrested Fuentes Ramirez, testified Tuesday that he found Hernández's phone number and email address in Fuentes Ramírez's cellphone, and identified the Honduran president in a photo next to Fuentes Ramírez's son and brother. Hernández was also accused of accepting more than $1 million in bribes from Mexican kingpin Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman during the trial that ended in the 2019 conviction of the president's brother Juan Antonio Hernández. A court filing last month suggests the U.S. is investigating Juan Orlando Hernández, though he has not yet been charged with any crime. More stories from theweek.comThe Harry and Meghan interview might have taken down more than the royal familyBeth Moore, popular Bible writer and evangelist, is 'no longer a Southern Baptist'How Democrats learned to stop worrying and hand out fat stacks of cash

  • Stimulus Check Update: Direct Payments Delivered in 4 Waves. Which Wave Will Carry Your Check?

    Based on history, here's when you can expect to receive your next direct stimulus payment.

  • There are a few arguably ethical ways to jump the COVID-19 vaccination line

    Unless you live in Alaska, there are rules for who is eligible to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Not every state enforces those rules — see: Texas — but there's a general consensus that the elderly, frontline health care workers, and people with underlying health conditions should have first access to the limited doses of vaccine. Still, medical ethicists say there are a few kosher ways people can get vaccinated before they are deemed eligible. One way is by volunteering to help other people get vaccinated. "As states ramp up vaccination distribution in the fight against the coronavirus, volunteers are needed to do everything from direct traffic to check people in so vaccination sites run smoothly," The Associated Press reports. "In return for their work, they're often given a shot." "The volunteers we're talking about at registration centers are people who are part of the public health effort," Nancy Berlinger, a bioethicist at the Hastings Center, tells AP. "They are performing a crucial role," just like the paid vaccination workers who are inoculated without question. Besides, "there would be easier ways to game the system," she said, "if that was really your goal." The other ethically defensible way to jump the line is to bare your arm for COVID-19 shots that would otherwise be thrown away, often after people don't show up for their appointments. Hunting down a "leftover dose has become the stuff of pandemic lore," The New York Times reports, but a nonprofit startup called Dr. B is aiming to connect expiring doses with people who can drop everything to get vaccinated. "Despite some grumbling about younger, healthier people skipping the line by snapping up leftover doses, public health experts and many ethicists say the most important thing is that the vaccines don't go to waste," the Times reports. The goal is "to be intentional and to be equitable," Dr. Shikha Jain at the University of Chicago tells the Times, but if people are offered a last-minute vaccine shot, "that person should not say no because they want it to go to someone else." Line-jumping isn't great, but "overall, we are trying to achieve herd immunity and a shot in an arm is good for the entire community," an Austin Public Health spokesperson tells The Texas Tribune. Still, certain groups need the vaccine more, so maybe "instead of jumping the line, help a senior sign up for the vaccine." More stories from theweek.comThe Harry and Meghan interview might have taken down more than the royal familyBeth Moore, popular Bible writer and evangelist, is 'no longer a Southern Baptist'Honduran president urged drug trafficker to 'shove' cocaine 'right up the noses of the gringos,' U.S. alleges

  • More accusers allege sexual misconduct against rapper T.I. and wife, Tiny

    An attorney for the couple said all the allegations, dating as far back as 2005, are "groundless and unjustified."

  • Chipotle unveils quesadilla, but for digital customers only

    The long-awaited Chipotle quesadilla has arrived.

  • Biden Prepares to Strip College Students of Due-Process Rights

    It’s always worth reminding people that if President Joe Biden were compelled to live by the standards he intends to institute for college students accused of sexual misconduct, he would be presumed guilty of rape, denied any legitimate opportunity to refute Tara Reade’s charges, and tossed from office in disgrace. The New York Times reports today that Biden’s Kafkaesque “White House Gender Policy Council” is “beginning his promised effort to dismantle Trump-era rules on sexual misconduct that afforded greater protections to students accused of assault.” The subhead informs us that, “The Biden administration will examine regulations by Betsy DeVos that gave the force of law to rules that granted more due-process rights to students accused of sexual assault.” The most disingenuous word here — though the piece is brimming with them — is “more.” History did not begin in 2015, and former education secretary Betsy DeVos did not invent more due-process rights in Title IX; she simply reinstated time-honored fundamental due-process rights that have guided justice systems in the liberal world for hundreds of years. The Constitution says — twice — that no citizen shall be arbitrarily “deprived of life, liberty or property without due process of law.” No means no. It was only in 2011 that the Obama administration instituted fewer due-process rights through the force of law, denying the accused the ability to question accusers, the right to review the allegations and evidence presented by their accuser, the right to present exculpatory evidence, and the right to call witnesses. Basically, the right to mount a defense. It was the Obama administration that asked schools to institute a system that empowered a single investigator, often without any training and susceptible to the vagaries of societal and political pressures, to pass unilateral judgment on these cases. Also, under the Obama administration rules, colleges were allowed to adjudicate sexual abuse and assault cases using a “preponderance of evidence” rather than a more stringent “clear and convincing evidence” standard. Now, Jennifer Klein, the “Gender Policy Council” co-chair and chief of staff to First Lady Jill Biden, says “everybody involved” in a sexual complaint, “accused and accuser,” should be entitled to due process. Okay. Has anyone ever argued that the accuser’s right to come forward should be diminished, or that the accused should be afforded fewer protections than any other American who says they are the victim of a crime? We should never diminish the pain and anguish those who come forward with these charges go through. But the presumption of innocence is a legal term based on a values system. And if the federal government is going to dictate how colleges deal with sexual-assault accusations, it has a responsibility to uphold the norms of the Constitution. The good news is that between 2011 and 2021, there has been a string of court cases repudiating Biden’s position. Hundreds of lawsuits were filed since 2011. A 2015 study by United Educators found that a quarter of the Title IX statute had been challenged by students who either filed lawsuits in the federal courts or lodged complaints through the Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights. Dozens of schools, including Northwestern University, Dartmouth College, and Yale, settled cases, while schools such as USC, Pennsylvania State University, Ohio University, Hofstra, Boston College, and Claremont McKenna all lost decisions. Schools complained about the costs of implementing due process, yet the average cost of settling these claims was around $350,000, with some going as high as $1 million. This, not incidentally, also means that some people who are guilty of sexual assault will claim to be victims of flawed hearings or unfair sanctions simply because they can circumvent the norms of justice. Proper due process protects both the accuser and the accused. At the very least, the state should ensure that students are afforded the same impartiality, norms, and protections that every one of us expects in the real world. Either we believe principles are the best means of fairness, or not. Biden, it seems, only believes in them for himself.

  • Texas Governor makes correcting power grid operator's billing 'emergency' item

    Abbott said he wants the legislature to take action in its upcoming session to reduce emergency power pricing put in place by ERCOT during the weather crisis in the state. "The emergency item includes any inaccurate excessive charges and any issues regarding ancillary service prices," the Texas governor's office said in a statement. Abbott's declaration comes a day after Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick called ERCOT to correct the $16 billion pricing error during the week of a winter storm that led to power outages across the state.

  • Harry and Meghan have put Palace aides in the firing line – but their criticisms may be justified

    Princess Diana famously referred to them as the “men in grey suits”. Harry and Meghan simply cited “the institution.” Yet with the spotlight now falling on the people who advise the royals – as well as the “principals” themselves – are criticisms of Palace staff justified? Notwithstanding the alleged comment about the colour of Archie’s skin, said to have been uttered by an unnamed family member, the professionalism of everyone from the Human Resources department to the Queen’s own private secretary, Sir Edward Young, has been called into question by the Sussexes’ Oprah Winfrey interview. The “if in doubt, blame the staff” mantra might seem a convenient foil to a couple who have been accused of “outrageous bullying”, but there is some justification to their exasperation with interfering aides working within an outdated system. Take one look at the make-up of the Lord Chamberlain’s Committee which runs the royal household, and it soon becomes clear why Meghan may have felt misunderstood by the Palace powers-that-be: there has never been a woman – or non-white person – among its leadership. The blame game has already begun behind Palace gates with both Sir Edward and Prince Charles’s private secretary, Clive Alderton, pictured below, described as “dead men walking”.

  • Storm brings heavy rain to Central Valley, snow to the Sierra Nevada

    A storm is moving across Central California, bringing rain and winds to the Central Valley and snow to the Sierra Nevada mountains on Wednesday morning.