Monster truck runs over 56-year-old safety worker at Ohio event, cops say. ‘Chaotic’

A 56-year-old man was run over by a monster truck during an event in Ohio, authorities say.

It happened Saturday, Feb. 24, at Monster Truck Wars, held at the Marion County Fairgrounds, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

Monster Truck Wars is a live entertainment company that puts on shows throughout the country. The victim during the Saturday incident, according to the sheriff, was a man working on the safety staff.

Video from the fairgrounds shows a truck back up and run over the worker. Numerous people could be heard screaming as others went to provide aid.

Amber Cook, who attended the event with her three children, said “everything went completely silent and it seemed very unreal,” according to WBNS.

“It was chaotic there because everyone was rushed to get out of the building,” Dave Johnson, who also was at the show, told WBNS.

The victim was flown to a hospital in Columbus, the sheriff’s office said. He was listed in stable condition as of Sunday, WSYX reported.

Marion County is about 45 miles north of Columbus.

