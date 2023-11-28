Monster trucks on the beach? Here's what Ocean City is eyeing for 'Metal Beach Brawl'

Hey, Ocean City — get ready for some hair-raising, heart-pounding, monster truck madness, as a new event may very well roll into town this upcoming fall.

The Ocean City Tourism Commission discussed the potential of hosting the family-friendly monster truck event, dubbed "The Monsters of Metal Beach Brawl," in October 2024. The event would take place from Oct. 18-20, prior to Sunfest and after Columbus Day.

The Monsters of Metal Beach Brawl, if it does indeed happen, would not interfere with Endless Summer Cruisin’ tear down nor Sunfest set-up. Additionally, the on-beach event has the potential of drawing 5,000 fans from the monster truck community to town.

The Monsters of Metal Beach Brawl, an immersive experience for both patrons and businesses alike, is pitched to feature pit parties, autograph sessions, competitions, a possible music component, a monster truck parade down Coastal Highway, exhibitions at the convention center and more.

The event would be a financial partnership with The Metal Shop, a Delmar-based auto shop located at 10690 Allens Mill Road and owned by Rick Disharoon and family.

According to the Ocean City Tourism Commission, the Delmar family has already put together a track outline and begun soliciting professional monster truck drivers for the event.

On Monday, Nov. 20, members of the tourism commission voted unanimously (6-0) — with voting member Wilde absent — to advance the monster truck event to Mayor Rick Meehan and the Town Council with a favorable recommendation.

The proposed event will be presented to Meehan and council members at an upcoming work session.

