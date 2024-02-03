Monsterfest Mania brings fans of all things horror and monsters together
If you like horror films, this expo is for you.
Donald Glover and Maya Erskine star in Prime Video's "Mr. and Mrs. Smith." How does it compare to the 2005 Brad Pitt-Angelina Jolie vehicle?
The new series reboot of ‘Mr. and Mrs. Smith’ begs the question, “What's riskier, espionage or marriage?”
With the critical success of Native-led shows, many in Hollywood are asking why Indigenous creatives aren't shepherding a project like this.
Hideo Kojima has yet another game in the works, and it marks a return to his Metal Gear Solid roots.
People with stiff person syndrome, which Celine Dion has, share the challenges of living with this rare and painful health condition.
How about a little luxe for less? More than 2,500 wearers say this elegant wrap is a five-star buy.
With movie run times exceeding three hours, could intermissions have a place in modern-day cinema?
“So much of good TV is really complicated,” an expert told Yahoo Entertainment. “That's why something like 'Reacher' is so appealing."
Wizards of the Coast and Resolution Games have announced their collaboration to bring Dungeons & Dragons to virtual reality. The decades-old tabletop role-playing game has become increasingly popular over the last several years, in large part due to third-party content creators like Critical Role and Dimension 20, in which ensemble casts play D&D to create a compelling story for an audience. The franchise also made a splash this year with a Hollywood film and the hugely successful Baldur’s Gate 3, a video game that licenses Dungeons & Dragons IP.
Across my family's business, there'a a direct impact of BookTok on sales of books among young people in the store.
The nominees are in, and the Oscar for Best Picture goes to ...
Netflix just dropped a full trailer for its live-action adaptation of Avatar: The Last Airbender. The two-minute trailer seems to capture the vibe of the cartoon.
A clear choice for 2024: Backed by 175,000 five-star ratings, it's made of eco-friendly material to keep your space fresh and mildew-free.
It’s just the latest trend to go from earnest to absurd over time.
Native actors, including Golden Globe winner Lily Gladstone, commented on the meme from Indigenous.tv.
The prequel to the popular "Ted" films, created by Seth MacFarlane, premieres on Peacock on Thursday.
The well-regarded mystery game Immortality is heading to the PS5 on January 23 for $20. The game is more of an interactive movie than anything else, and tasks you with going through video clips to solve a disappearance.
There’s another Star Wars movie coming to theaters. The Mandalorian & Grogu will follow the adventures of, well, the Mandalorian and Grogu, and it’s to be directed by series creator Jon Favreau.
The biggest news stories this morning: Sony revealed its mixed reality headset, All the refreshed laptops at CES 2024, Lockly’s Visage smart lock can unlock doors by scanning your face.
Hosting an awards show can be "brutal," especially "if you don't know the room," Whoopi Goldberg said on "The View."