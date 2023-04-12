'Monsters': Video purported to show beheading of Ukraine soldier draws outrage. Live updates.

A macabre video circulating widely on social media that appears to depict the decapitation of a Ukrainian soldier fueled outrage Wednesday and prompted a war crimes investigation.

The video shows a man in green fatigues wearing a yellow armband common among Ukraine fighters. The man screams before another man in camouflage appears to decapitate him with a knife. A war crime investigation has begun, said Vasyl Maliuk, chief of Ukraine's Security Service.

“We will find these monsters," he said. "They will definitely be punished for what they have done."

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy pledged to neither forgive the killers nor forget the crimes. He referred to Bucha, a Ukrainian city where hundreds of bodies were found in mass graves after Russian occupiers fled.

"There is something that no one in the world can ignore – how easily these beasts kill," Zelenskyy said. "This is not an accident. This is not an episode. This was the case earlier; this was the case in Bucha."

European Union spokeswoman Nabila Massrali said the EU also will hold those responsible accountable.

"We don’t have more information on the veracity of the video," she said. "Having said that, if confirmed, this is yet another brutal reminder about the inhumane nature of the Russian aggression."

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that "in the world of fakes we live in, the authenticity of the footage must be checked."

Latest developments:

►The Russian Orthodox Church is not likely to propose an Easter truce because the likelihood of Kyiv agreeing is "next to nil," Vakhtang Kipshidze, a deputy chair of the church, said Wednesday. The church will celebrate Easter this Sunday, April 16.

►At least four Ukrainian civilians were wounded and people were pulled from rubble after Russian shelling destroyed 13 homes in a Ukrainian-held town near the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, regional Gov. Serhii Lysak said.

►The State Department has designated Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, arrested by Russian security services last month, as “wrongfully detained” and launched a broad U.S. government effort to pressure Russia to free him.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, left, is greeted by Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin upon his arrival at the Pentagon on April 12, 2023.

Damage assessment mixed after document leak

Fallout from leaked Pentagon documents revealing intelligence secrets continues to reverberate around the world as officials scrambled Tuesday to assess the damage and identify the culprit. Some of the documents appear to be printouts of slides used to brief the Pentagon's most senior officials on the war in Ukraine, the strengths and weakness of Ukrainian and Russian forces, and how allies have responded to the conflict. Some appear to be outdated. And some experts view the leaks as less a game-changer on the battlefields of Ukraine and more an intelligence and diplomatic crisis for U.S. officials.

"The leaks are definitely embarrassing and have a political cost," said Seth Jones, senior vice president and director of the international security program at the Center for Strategic and International Studies. "Based on past wars, however, they are unlikely to have a meaningful impact on the outcome of the war in Ukraine." Read more here.

– Tom Vanden Brook

US expands sanctions against Russia, Russian supporters

The U.S. imposed sanctions on more than 120 entities and people across more than 20 countries and jurisdictions Wednesday in connection with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that more than one year into Russia’s war, globally coordinated sanctions have forced Russia to "search for alternate routes to finance and fuel its war machine."

Among the sanction targets are two Russian entities that Blinken says undermine the sovereignty of Ukraine through the militarization and indoctrination of children: the All Russian Children's and Youth Military Patriotic Public Movement Youth Army and the State Budgetary Educational Institution of Additional Education of the Republic of Crimea Crimea Patriot Center. Energy and military support firms, including some affiliated with the Wagner mercenary group, also were targeted.

"The United States will continue to take action against Russia and those supporting its war in Ukraine," Blinken said.

Contributing: Francesca Chambers, USA TODAY; The Associated Press

