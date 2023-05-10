‘They’re monsters;’ Woman witnesses ‘violent assault’ of Springfield woman on social media

A woman said she believes another woman, who escaped from a home where she was held hostage and beaten, would have died if she hadn’t escaped.

Around noon Tuesday, Springfield police were called to the 1500 block of S. Western Avenue on a report of a woman who had shown up at a house saying she had been held captive and beaten over the last three days, according to a probable cause affidavit filed in Clark County Municipal Court.

While police were on the scene making arrests, another Clark County agency called them with concerns after a woman said she saw something sickening online.

News Center 7′s Mike Campbell spoke exclusively with that woman.

“It takes some sick monsters to do something like that to somebody,” the woman said.

The woman asked to not be identified.

She said she learned of what was happening after seeing a Facebook story post Sunday night.

A screenshot of the post shows a before and after with a woman, the alleged victim, laughing and smiling — then in different clothing with a badly bruised face.

The caption said, “We beat the (brakes) off this b****.”

The woman said she couldn’t tell the police as she didn’t know where the victim was.

She said she spent two nights praying for the safety of someone she didn’t know.

She along with friends reached out trying to figure out who the victim was and where she might be — until the woman was able to escape on her own.

Police said they arrested three people Amanda Vance, 32, Tiffany Lyons, 34, and Billy Woolard, 32. All who appeared in court Wednesday.

They are accused of an assault that included three days of kickings, beating, and pouring burning chemicals on the victim.

Investigators believe the assault and kidnapping were motivated by a desire to get money from the victim.

“They’re monsters, that’s horrible to ever do something, that’s what it says to me,” the woman said.

The three people arrested all face charges of abduction, kidnapping, and felonious assault.

A judge set their bond at $100,000.











