Monstropolis faces a heatwave in this week's episode of "Monsters at Work"

Old faces appear and old wrongs are set right in the latest episode of Monsters at Work, “Adorable Returns.” As ever, problems and scenarios in the real world have a firm home in the world of Monstropolis, as the workers and jokesters work to combat summer heat and ensure that the city remains cool during a heatwave.

You can catch “Adorable Returns” and the first six episodes of Monsters at Work today, with new episodes airing every Wednesday on Disney+.

What happens in the seventh episode of Monsters at Work?

The summer in Monstropolis is warming up–just like this new season!

“Adorable Returns” begins with the revelation that, not unlike summers in our world, summers in Monstropolis can get pretty hot. The MIFTers are trying to beat the heat in the basement offices, and Val is midway through a Drooler Cooler tower when a message from upstairs comes down and shatters her tower, revealing that Fritz was at the tower’s center.

On the Laugh Floor, Mike and the other jokesters are working to generate laughs, but with the increased heat in the city, more people are running up the electric bill. Mike and Celia realize they need to bring in more jokesters to help, while Fungus unhelpfully suggests a Laugh Extractor. There’s a brief mention of a rival energy company, Fear Co., that may reappear in later episodes.

In the warehouse, Val and Tylor observe doors expanding in their frames from thermal expansion, causing the door frames to malfunction and some of them to activate. Tylor hears a call for more jokesters over the loudspeakers and abandons Val to go assist. Mike addresses the new recruits, and Tylor gets a chance to impress with his baby voice. The helpers are given their official comedy equipment, and Tylor is bestowed a rubber chicken as his prop. The new recruits are informed that whoever ends the day at the top of the leaderboard will get the chance to become a full-time jokester. When a door gets jammed due to the heat, Tylor offers to fix it, running down to the door warehouse.

In the warehouse, Val spots Tylor as he fixes the door. In his hurry to return to the Laugh Floor, Tylor asks Val to speed up the process, causing a mechanical malfunction. Tylor is whisked away on the conveyor belt into the door track. As he travels through the various door tunnels, he arrives in front of a recognizable door—the metal door that Mike and Sulley were banished into in the first film. He is thrown through the metal door and into the snowy wasteland beyond.

Val tells Fritz that Tylor is in trouble and leaps into a cable car to help. Tylor wakes up in a cave, hanging by his feet from some icicles. A shadow with a chainsaw approaches him, stepping into the light and freeing Tylor from the icicle. The monster is revealed to be the fluffy white Yeti from the original film, and greets Tylor with a happy, “Welcome to the Himalayas!”

Tylor realizes that he’s been rescued by the Abominable Snowman (John Ratzenberger reprising his role from the original film), who was banished—the monster observes that he’d rather be called the Adorable Snowman. Adorable describes his banishment and mentions that he was once visited by Mike and Sulley (he thinks it happened years ago but in the Monsters, Inc. timeline it was about a month ago). Adorable offers Tylor his customary lemon snow cones as Tylor realizes that Mike and Sulley must have managed to escape the Himalayas. Val appears in the grotto and is shocked to find Tylor with Adorable. She reveals that the rumored reason for Adorable’s banishment was that he ate another worker named Dale. Adorable reveals that Dale actually went to school for massage therapy.

Val and Tylor return to Monsters, Incorporated, and Adorable follows. Duncan and Cutter are terrified of Adorable and mention that freeing a banished monster is grounds for banishment. Tylor returns to the Laugh Floor but Adorable follows, and they run across several other monsters that recognize Adorable. Tylor pretends that Adorable is his dad, but Tylor’s real dad arrives to drop off his lunch (Tylor’s dad is also played by John Ratzenberger). In the confusion, Adorable disappears. Tylor runs around the factory trying to find him, while Duncan and Cutter set a trap for Adorable. Tylor eventually finds Adorable reading Mike and Sulley’s mail in their office.

In the basement, Tylor tricks Adorable into heading back to his door, but both are caught in the snare left by Cutter and Duncan. Meanwhile, Val checks in with Roze about the reason for Adorable’s banishment. Tylor and Adorable are released by Cutter and Adorable returns to his banishment. Val learns that Adorable was banished because he found a letter from Waternoose that described plans for the Scream Extractor. Val tries to get Tylor to help her release Adorable, but Tylor is called back to the Laugh Floor. Just before he begins his time on the Laugh Floor, Tylor has a change of heart and runs back to help Val free Adorable.

Adorable is presented to Mike and Sulley, who recall him from their time in banishment. Mike and Sulley greet him and Adorable notes that it’s been years (it hasn’t). Val and Tylor clear Adorable’s name, and everyone indulges in snow cones. Adorable is promoted to “Official Snow Cone Seller of Monsters, Incorporated.” Carla gets promoted to jokester, but Tylor tells Val that he’ll get there eventually, harboring no resentment about missing the opportunity. It’s a lovely moment of personal growth for Tylor, and a special moment for Val and Tylor’s friendship.

In the new installment of “Mike’s Comedy Class,” Mike discusses timing, but is constantly interrupted by Kaitlin on the drums.

