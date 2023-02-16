‘Monstrous acts’: Man to spend at least 40 years in prison for attempted rape in Idaho

Megan found comfort in running. On Nov. 30, 2018, she laced up her shoes and went on a morning run, just like she always did.

But 31-year-old Nicholas Campbell destroyed that sanctuary, Ada County Deputy Prosecutor Katelyn Farley said in court Wednesday. Southwest of Boise, Campbell came up behind Megan and attacked her, grabbing her around the neck, knocking her to the ground, and then choking her until she lost consciousness, according to the Ada County Sheriff’s Office.

He then attempted to rape her but was stopped when an individual drove up and forced Campbell to flee, Farley said.

Now, almost five years later, Farley said, Megan is still struggling to find her way back into running. Farley in her argument said Megan has “overcome” all emotional and physical barriers she’s had to endure since the sexual assault attempt and persevered.

“This feat sends a strong message that Megan is not a victim, but she is a survivor,” Farley said during Campbell’s sentencing Wednesday.

Fourth District Judge James Cawthon went beyond the prosecution’s recommendation and sentenced Salt Lake City resident Campbell to spend up to 45 years in prison with the possibility of parole after 40 years. Farley, who called Campbell “evil and a coward,” asked for a sentence of 45 years with the possibility of parole after 20 years.

“It is a horrible, violent violation, just an unspeakable crime,” Cawthon said.

Campbell pleaded guilty in October to three felonies — battery with the intent to commit a serious felony and two enhancements, infliction of great bodily injury and destruction, alteration or concealment of evidence.

He’s expected to pay a $5,000 civil penalty, $1,708 restitution payment, along with court costs and lab fees. A no-contact order was also filed, prohibiting Campbell from communicating in any way with the woman for the next 60 years. While the court named the woman, the Idaho Statesman doesn’t identify sexual assault survivors and is only using her first name.

Story continues

“I don’t want you contacting her in your lifetime,” Cawthon said.

Campbell’s attorney argues for 20-year prison sentence

Campbell’s attorney Raymond Schild argued for a much lighter sentence, asking Cawthon to sentence Campbell to up to 20 years in prison with the possibility of getting out of prison after five years. Schild said less time in prison would give Campbell an opportunity to be rehabilitated instead of keeping him incarcerated until at least his mid-50s.

“I don’t think he’s the monster that he’s been painted to be,” Schild said in court.

But both Farley and Cawthon pointed to the pre-sentence investigation and psychosexual evaluations, which showed Campbell was not amenable to rehabilitation. Farley said that Campbell planned the attack by buying a black ski mask, following the woman’s running route and parking his car near the scene of the crime.

Farley added that cellphone records showed Campbell stalked the woman on her “exact” running route. Schlid disputed the statement and said that since Campbell lived in the same neighborhood, the cellphone evidence could have just shown he was around his home.

“I don’t see in the material before me, or what I’ve heard today, that there’s any fertile ground upon which the seeds of rehabilitation could find purchase,” Cawthon said.

Campbell pleaded guilty to the three felonies through an Alford plea, which allows Campbell to maintain his innocence but acknowledges the evidence against him. Earlier this month, he asked to walk back his plea on the basis that he didn’t admit to the crimes and was diagnosed with several conditions that included schizoaffective disorder, PTSD, paranoia and schizophrenia. Cawthon denied that request.

Cawthon in court Wednesday didn’t deny Campbell’s “significant” history of mental illness, but he saidCampbell hasn’t addressed his issues in a “meaningful way.” He added that Campbell has a long criminal history, which he said spans over two decades.

“You have a continued problematic, dishonest — sometimes violent — rule-breaking behavior in the community and when incarcerated,” Cawthon said.

Campbell said he didn’t remember asking Schild to file a motion to withdraw his guilty plea, adding that there are a lot of things he doesn’t remember — including the attempted rape. He also said that while he agrees that he’s “led a life of criminality,” he’s never done anything so “disgusting and heinous.”

“Not remembering isn’t an excuse to not take responsibility,” Campbell said, “and pleading guilty is my way to take responsibility — my only hope is that (the woman) finds peace in my conviction.”